David Cameron resigns

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union, as his wife Samantha watches outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union, as his wife Samantha watches outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in central London, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in central London, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd L) leads Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (R), John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons (2nd R) and Labour MP Hilary Benn (L) as they pay tribute near the scene where Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox was killed in Birstall near Leeds, in Britain June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd L) leads Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (R), John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons (2nd R) and Labour MP Hilary Benn (L) as they pay tribute near the scene where Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox was killed in Birstall near Leeds, in Britain June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England, Britain May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England, Britain May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and his wife Samantha pose for a photograph during their holiday in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and his wife Samantha pose for a photograph during their holiday in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
British Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd L) as Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny (R) and Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo look on during a European Union leaders summit, addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

British Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd L) as Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny (R) and Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo look on during a European Union leaders summit, addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (back) ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (back) ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princes Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princes Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is silhouetted at the entrance of 10 Downing Street as he waits to meet his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in London, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is silhouetted at the entrance of 10 Downing Street as he waits to meet his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in London, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband, former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (front L-R) attend a Victory in Europe (VE) day ceremony at the Cenotaph in central London May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband, former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (front L-R) attend a Victory in Europe (VE) day ceremony at the Cenotaph in central London May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) joins local supporters in a 'selfie' photograph whilst campaigning in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) joins local supporters in a 'selfie' photograph whilst campaigning in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to party activists Warrington Town Football Club in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to party activists Warrington Town Football Club in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha take part Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha take part Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, southern England April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, southern England April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron waves with his wife Samantha after delivering his keynote address to the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, northern England October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron waves with his wife Samantha after delivering his keynote address to the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, northern England October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prime Minister David Cameron arrive together on a double decker bus for an event entitled "The Great Event" in New York City, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prime Minister David Cameron arrive together on a double decker bus for an event entitled "The Great Event" in New York City, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a carol service with soldiers during a visit to Forward Operating Base Price in Helmand Province, Afghanistan December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a carol service with soldiers during a visit to Forward Operating Base Price in Helmand Province, Afghanistan December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron talks to U.S. President Barack Obama on the telephone in his office at 10 Downing Street in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron talks to U.S. President Barack Obama on the telephone in his office at 10 Downing Street in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha embrace following his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha embrace following his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi walk in the rose garden at Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country residence in Buckinghamshire, southern England June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi walk in the rose garden at Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country residence in Buckinghamshire, southern England June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/pool
Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain (centre L-R) , President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. The person at the table at left is Merkel's foreign policy adviser...more

Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain (centre L-R) , President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. The person at the table at left is Merkel's foreign policy adviser Christoph Heusgen. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at a first round "First Four" game of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at a first round "First Four" game of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron has a drink while watching the fourth cricket test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron has a drink while watching the fourth cricket test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) and the Chief of the General Staff David Richards (R) look at a map of Helmand province during a visit to the Afghan National Army training camp at Camp Bastion, outside Lashkar Gahh, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan July 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Bebber/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) and the Chief of the General Staff David Richards (R) look at a map of Helmand province during a visit to the Afghan National Army training camp at Camp Bastion, outside Lashkar Gahh, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan July 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Bebber/Pool
President Barack Obama plays table tennis against students with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Globe Academy in London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama plays table tennis against students with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Globe Academy in London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L), his wife Samantha (C) and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg talk as they wait inside Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L), his wife Samantha (C) and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg talk as they wait inside Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron surveys a nearby village from the top of a sangar observation point at patrol base 2 between Lashkar Gah and Gereshk December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron surveys a nearby village from the top of a sangar observation point at patrol base 2 between Lashkar Gah and Gereshk December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd L) runs with his Spanish counterpart Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (2nd R) before attending the G20 summit in Seoul November 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/POOL

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd L) runs with his Spanish counterpart Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (2nd R) before attending the G20 summit in Seoul November 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/POOL
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) drinks tea with entrepreneurs at a converted temple during a trade mission in Beijing, November 9, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) drinks tea with entrepreneurs at a converted temple during a trade mission in Beijing, November 9, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron waves following his keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference, in Birmingham in central England October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron waves following his keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference, in Birmingham in central England October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds his child Florence as he meets his wife Samantha (R) at Birmingham Moor Station in Birmingham October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds his child Florence as he meets his wife Samantha (R) at Birmingham Moor Station in Birmingham October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron runs along the Worcester and Birmingham Canal before attending the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/POOL

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron runs along the Worcester and Birmingham Canal before attending the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/POOL
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses on a staircase in his official residence of 10 Downing Street during a BBC interview in London May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Overs/BBC

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses on a staircase in his official residence of 10 Downing Street during a BBC interview in London May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Overs/BBC
Britain's incoming Prime Minister David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, waves in front of 10 Downing Street in London May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's incoming Prime Minister David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, waves in front of 10 Downing Street in London May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Cameron resigns

