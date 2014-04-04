David Letterman retires
Seated with talk show host David Letterman, U.S. President Barack Obama makes an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Seated with talk show host David Letterman, U.S. President Barack Obama makes an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fans wait outside the Ed Sullivan Theater for tickets to watch the Late Show with David Letterman in New York January 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans wait outside the Ed Sullivan Theater for tickets to watch the Late Show with David Letterman in New York January 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paul McCartney (R) is applauded by talk show host David Letterman after McCartney and his band played a concert atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on his Late Show July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike...more
Paul McCartney (R) is applauded by talk show host David Letterman after McCartney and his band played a concert atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on his Late Show July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Paul McCartney plays a concert with his band atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman, July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Paul McCartney plays a concert with his band atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman, July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey waves to fans as she arrives for her appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey waves to fans as she arrives for her appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (L) laughs with Biff Henderson (R), from the "Late Show with David Letterman", as they tape a skit to be aired on the show at a later date, during batting practice at Legends Field in Tampa, Florida,...more
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (L) laughs with Biff Henderson (R), from the "Late Show with David Letterman", as they tape a skit to be aired on the show at a later date, during batting practice at Legends Field in Tampa, Florida, April 3 2004. REUTERS/Peter Muhly
Talk-show host and co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Racing team, David Letterman, talks with his crew before the start of the 90th running of the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 28, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Talk-show host and co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Racing team, David Letterman, talks with his crew before the start of the 90th running of the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 28, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Team owner David Letterman chats with actress Ashley Judd, wife of driver Dario Franchitti, during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kirk Debrunner
Team owner David Letterman chats with actress Ashley Judd, wife of driver Dario Franchitti, during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kirk Debrunner
Fans packed behind barricades along Broadway try to catch a glimpse of Paul McCartney as he plays a concert with his band atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on the "Late Show with David Letterman",...more
Fans packed behind barricades along Broadway try to catch a glimpse of Paul McCartney as he plays a concert with his band atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on the "Late Show with David Letterman", July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey (L) is escorted by David Letterman to the opening night of Winfrey's Broadway play "The Color Purple" in New York December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey (L) is escorted by David Letterman to the opening night of Winfrey's Broadway play "The Color Purple" in New York December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush (L) poses for a picture with talk show host David Letterman at the CBS Ed Sullivan Theater in New York October 19, 2000. REUTERS
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush (L) poses for a picture with talk show host David Letterman at the CBS Ed Sullivan Theater in New York October 19, 2000. REUTERS
Vice-president Al Gore (L) dons eye goggles and smashes ashtrays with a hammer in a demonstration of government safety testing during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on September 8, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer
Vice-president Al Gore (L) dons eye goggles and smashes ashtrays with a hammer in a demonstration of government safety testing during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on September 8, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton appears on the David Letterman show taped in New York City, January 12, 2000. REUTERS
U.S. first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton appears on the David Letterman show taped in New York City, January 12, 2000. REUTERS
The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson appears with talk show host David Letterman on "Late Show With David Letterman" in New York, November 18, 1996. REUTERS
The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson appears with talk show host David Letterman on "Late Show With David Letterman" in New York, November 18, 1996. REUTERS
Singer Victoria Adams, Posh Spice of the Spice Girls, and her fiance, soccer player David Beckham, try to run around fans and photographers gathered outside their New York hotel after the Spice Girls' appearance on the David Letterman Show July 2,...more
Singer Victoria Adams, Posh Spice of the Spice Girls, and her fiance, soccer player David Beckham, try to run around fans and photographers gathered outside their New York hotel after the Spice Girls' appearance on the David Letterman Show July 2, 1998. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby
Melanie Brown (L) and Victoria Adams of the British pop band Spice Girls arrive for their appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," in New York City, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Melanie Brown (L) and Victoria Adams of the British pop band Spice Girls arrive for their appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," in New York City, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Geri Halliwell, a member of the British pop band Spice Girls, arrives for her appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," in New York City, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Geri Halliwell, a member of the British pop band Spice Girls, arrives for her appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," in New York City, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Actress Demi Moore (L) helps present the "Top Ten Least Popular Stripper Names" during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on November 8, 1995.
Actress Demi Moore (L) helps present the "Top Ten Least Popular Stripper Names" during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on November 8, 1995.
Tennis player Monica Seles laughs during a television interview on the "Late Show" in New York, August 11, 1995. REUTERS
Tennis player Monica Seles laughs during a television interview on the "Late Show" in New York, August 11, 1995. REUTERS
Pop star Madonna holds hands with television talk show host David Letterman at the 11th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 8, 1994. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell
Pop star Madonna holds hands with television talk show host David Letterman at the 11th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 8, 1994. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell
Next Slideshows
Celebrity UN Ambassadors
The United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors’ program has been in place since 1953 and celebrities hold a number of the roles.
Mad Men premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of the seventh season of "Mad Men".
Catwalk kids
Kids and toddlers on the fashion runway.
Johnny Depp to wed Amber Heard
The 50-year-old actor confirms he is engaged to the 27-year-old actress, after showing off an engagement ring in Beijing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.