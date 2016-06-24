Dawn of a Brexit
Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A bus carries commuters as it travels over Waterloo Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dawn breaks over the City of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Office lights are on in banks as dawn breaks behind the financial district of Canary Wharf. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A light shines outside Number 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
