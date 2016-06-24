Edition:
United Kingdom

Dawn of a Brexit

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 10
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 10
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A bus carries commuters as it travels over Waterloo Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A bus carries commuters as it travels over Waterloo Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 10
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Dawn breaks over the City of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Dawn breaks over the City of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 10
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 10
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Office lights are on in banks as dawn breaks behind the financial district of Canary Wharf. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Office lights are on in banks as dawn breaks behind the financial district of Canary Wharf. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 10
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A light shines outside Number 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A light shines outside Number 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 10
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Office lights are on in banks as dawn breaks behind the financial district of Canary Wharf. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Office lights are on in banks as dawn breaks behind the financial district of Canary Wharf. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 10
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 10
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 10

Dawn of a Brexit

Dawn of a Brexit Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Britain's Brexit vote

Britain's Brexit vote
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »