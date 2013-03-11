Day at the Ostrich races
Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts dog show.
Colourful Songhai headdresses
Malian women showcase traditional Songhai headdresses made of beads, gemstones, fabric and fake hair.
Widow refuge
Hundreds of India's widows who have been abandoned by their families live in a shelter, which provides education, healthcare and vocational skills.
Last of the Trawlermen
Only 200 people in Whitby, England, are now employed in fishing and boats are returning from sea with largely empty nets.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.