Mon Mar 11, 2013

Day at the Ostrich races

<p>Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Pictures