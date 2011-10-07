Day of Atonement
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his daughter in one hand and a chicken in the other during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his daughter in one hand and a chicken in the other during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken over the head of boy during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken over the head of boy during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys attend a Tashlich ritual outside their Yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys attend a Tashlich ritual outside their Yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his head as he performs the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his head as he performs the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi David Nisanov strikes the back of a Jewish man as part of the "Malkot" ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur holiday in "Baba Tama" synagogue in Jerusalem, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rabbi David Nisanov strikes the back of a Jewish man as part of the "Malkot" ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur holiday in "Baba Tama" synagogue in Jerusalem, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jew holds a chicken beside his son as he performs the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jew holds a chicken beside his son as he performs the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-orthodox Jewish boys stand around a water basin containing fish before performing the Tashlich ritual outside their Yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-orthodox Jewish boys stand around a water basin containing fish before performing the Tashlich ritual outside their Yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman swings a chicken over the head of her child during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman swings a chicken over the head of her child during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand around a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual outside their seminary, Nadvorna Yeshiva, in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand around a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual outside their seminary, Nadvorna Yeshiva, in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi David Nisanov blesses a Jewish man after taking part in the "Malkot" ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur holiday in "Baba Tama" synagogue in Jerusalem, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rabbi David Nisanov blesses a Jewish man after taking part in the "Malkot" ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur holiday in "Baba Tama" synagogue in Jerusalem, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman swings a chicken over her head during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman swings a chicken over her head during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men perform the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the city of Ashdod, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men perform the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the city of Ashdod, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken over the head of another man as they perform the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken over the head of another man as they perform the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish worshippers pray during the early morning at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Old City, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Jewish worshippers pray during the early morning at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Old City, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men perform the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the city of Ashdod, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men perform the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the city of Ashdod, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen