Day of Atonement
A youth rides his tricycle on an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur September 23, 2015. Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest of Jewish holidays, when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year. Traffic is not...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a belt to hit another during "Malkot" or flagellation ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur in a synagogue in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem September 22, 2015, ahead of Yom Kippur. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand next to their father as he prays during the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashdod, September 21, 2015. Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the water....more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children play with a plastic pool containing fish after they performed the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Children ride their bicycles in an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he does the Kaparot ritual to his daughter ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. Kaparot is an ancient...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he does the Kaparot ritual ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Jewish boy prays as he takes part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken after using it in the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
The jungle of Calais
Around 3,500 migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, France.
Xi Jinping in the U.S.
Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a week-long visit to America.
Presidents and Popes
When the Pope meets POTUS.
Pope visits Cuba
Pope Francis makes his landmark trip to Cuba.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.