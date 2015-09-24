An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he does the Kaparot ritual to his daughter ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. Kaparot is an ancient...more

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he does the Kaparot ritual to his daughter ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

