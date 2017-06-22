Day of Rage in London
A police officer squares off with a demonstrator during a protest, billed by organizers as a 'Day of Rage,' to protest against the Grenfell Tower fire and Conservative Party's austerity policies, in Parliament Square in central London, Britain....more
Demonstrators sit in the road in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Officers lead a man to a police van during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Demonstrators march during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Police officers detain a man during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Demonstrators march during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Demonstrators march during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Police handcuff a man during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Demonstrators protest in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Police officers and demonstrators stand in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
