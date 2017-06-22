Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 22, 2017 | 2:00am BST

Day of Rage in London

A police officer squares off with a demonstrator during a protest, billed by organizers as a 'Day of Rage,' to protest against the Grenfell Tower fire and Conservative Party's austerity policies, in Parliament Square in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Demonstrators sit in the road in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Officers lead a man to a police van during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Demonstrators march during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Police officers detain a man during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Demonstrators march during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Demonstrators march during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Police handcuff a man during a protest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Demonstrators protest in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Police officers and demonstrators stand in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
