Pictures | Tue Oct 13, 2015 | 6:25pm BST

"Day of Rage"

A Palestinian protester throws a molotov cocktail at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester throws a molotov cocktail at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A Palestinian protester throws a molotov cocktail at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yeshayahu Krishevsky in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in stabbing attacks in Jerusalem on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yeshayahu Krishevsky in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in stabbing attacks in Jerusalem on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yeshayahu Krishevsky in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in stabbing attacks in Jerusalem on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian with blood on his clothes walks during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian with blood on his clothes walks during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A Palestinian with blood on his clothes walks during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Ultra-Orthodox Jews carry the body of Yeshayahu Krishevsky during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jews carry the body of Yeshayahu Krishevsky during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews carry the body of Yeshayahu Krishevsky during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated after he was shot by Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated after he was shot by Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated after he was shot by Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand beside a covered body aboard a bus, after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least two people and wounded several others in a string of attacks in Jerusalem and a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday, police said, on a "Day of Rage" declared by Palestinian groups. Two Palestinians shot and stabbed passengers on a Jerusalem bus, killing one and injuring five, Israeli media reported. One of the assailants was killed, an ambulance service spokesman said, and the other captured. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand beside a covered body aboard a bus, after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least two people and wounded several others in a string of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand beside a covered body aboard a bus, after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least two people and wounded several others in a string of attacks in Jerusalem and a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday, police said, on a "Day of Rage" declared by Palestinian groups. Two Palestinians shot and stabbed passengers on a Jerusalem bus, killing one and injuring five, Israeli media reported. One of the assailants was killed, an ambulance service spokesman said, and the other captured. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including nine alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street attacks and security crackdowns. The violence has been stirred in part by Muslim anger over increasing Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's holiest site outside the Arabian Peninsula. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including nine alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street attacks and security crackdowns. The violence has been stirred in part by Muslim anger over increasing Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's holiest site outside the Arabian Peninsula. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian girl takes cover during clashes with Israelis in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian girl takes cover during clashes with Israelis in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A Palestinian girl takes cover during clashes with Israelis in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli emergency personnel stand near a covered body at the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli emergency personnel stand near a covered body at the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Israeli emergency personnel stand near a covered body at the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police officers survey the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli police officers survey the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Israeli police officers survey the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli police officer stands near a shattered window aboard a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli police officer stands near a shattered window aboard a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
An Israeli police officer stands near a shattered window aboard a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Masked Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Masked Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Masked Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli soldier jumps over a parapet during clashes with Palestinians near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli soldier jumps over a parapet during clashes with Palestinians near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
An Israeli soldier jumps over a parapet during clashes with Palestinians near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian woman hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A Palestinian woman hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli police are reflected in a bullet-ridden window of a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli police are reflected in a bullet-ridden window of a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Israeli police are reflected in a bullet-ridden window of a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Relatives of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Ahmed Sharaka, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Sunday after being hit in the head by a plastic-coated metal bullet, mourn during his funeral in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Relatives of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Ahmed Sharaka, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Sunday after being hit in the head by a plastic-coated metal bullet, mourn during his funeral in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Relatives of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Ahmed Sharaka, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Sunday after being hit in the head by a plastic-coated metal bullet, mourn during his funeral in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli soldiers take up a position during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers take up a position during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Israeli soldiers take up a position during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Mourners carry the body of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Ahmed Sharaka, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Sunday after being hit in the head by a plastic-coated metal bullet, during his funeral in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Mourners carry the body of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Ahmed Sharaka, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Sunday after being hit in the head by a plastic-coated metal bullet, during his funeral in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Mourners carry the body of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Ahmed Sharaka, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Sunday after being hit in the head by a plastic-coated metal bullet, during his funeral in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman reacts at the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman reacts at the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A woman reacts at the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian protesters take up position during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian protesters take up position during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Palestinian protesters take up position during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand near a shattered window aboard a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand near a shattered window aboard a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand near a shattered window aboard a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
