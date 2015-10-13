"Day of Rage"
A Palestinian protester throws a molotov cocktail at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yeshayahu Krishevsky in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in stabbing attacks in Jerusalem on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian with blood on his clothes walks during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Ultra-Orthodox Jews carry the body of Yeshayahu Krishevsky during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated after he was shot by Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand beside a covered body aboard a bus, after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least two people and wounded several others in a string of...more
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including...more
A Palestinian girl takes cover during clashes with Israelis in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli emergency personnel stand near a covered body at the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police officers survey the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli police officer stands near a shattered window aboard a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Masked Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli soldier jumps over a parapet during clashes with Palestinians near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian woman hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli police are reflected in a bullet-ridden window of a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Relatives of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Ahmed Sharaka, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Sunday after being hit in the head by a plastic-coated metal bullet, mourn during his funeral in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city...more
Israeli soldiers take up a position during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Mourners carry the body of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Ahmed Sharaka, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Sunday after being hit in the head by a plastic-coated metal bullet, during his funeral in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West...more
A woman reacts at the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian protesters take up position during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand near a shattered window aboard a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Reconstructing MH17
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board concluded.
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.
Guarding Assange
The Metropolitan Police are withdrawing their round the clock guard of the Ecuador embassy, where Julian Assange is taking refuge.
Mourning in Turkey
Turkey's government said Islamic State was the prime suspect in suicide bombings that killed at least 97 people in Ankara.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.