Day of the Dead
A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. The Day...more
A boy with his face painted as a skull poses for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico, October 26, 2014. La Catrina is a popular figure in Mexico known as...more
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they make an offering during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico City October...more
People, with their faces painted as skulls, pose for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A boy with his face painted as a skulls plays with a toy gun during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they stand next to a shop during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico city...more
A woman with her face painted as a skull attends the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia , October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more
A child reacts while touching a skeleton model, which is part of an art installation to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Skulls form part of an altar, which will open to the public tomorrow to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Next Slideshows
Burlesque meets Lucha libre
Lucha VaVoom, a unique mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy puts on Night of the Vampire
The world in a city
Los Angeles is a culturally thriving city and one of the most ethnically diverse in the United States.
Prayers to the sun
Hindu devotees pray to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja.
Hong Kong's democracy walls
Messages of support for the pro-democracy movement on walls in Hong Kong.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.