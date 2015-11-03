Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 3, 2015 | 4:40pm GMT

Day of the Dead

A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
A musician plays his violin next to a depiction of La Santa Muerte (Saint Death) at a shrine during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
People, with their faces painted as skulls, take part in a traditional parade called "Paseo de las Animas", or Parade of Souls, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Merida, Mexico, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A boy flies a kite over a graves in the cemetery of Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A woman with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina", poses for a photograph as she takes part in the annual Catrina Fest in Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man sits next graves of relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Nuns walk in front of graves at a cemetery, known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A child stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
"Tanta Wawas" (children's bread) is displayed during "All Saints Day" celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man decorates a grave during All Saints day in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man plays the drum at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalcoams, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A woman places flowers on the grave of a relative during celebration of the Day of the Dead in Nahuizalco, El Salvador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
People stand next to the graves of their relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
An image of the Virgin Mary is set on a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Nuns pray in front of graves at a cemetery known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Participants play violins as they march during a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration, which saw hundreds walk to El Campo Santo cemetery, in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
