Daytime Emmy Awards
The cast of "The Talk," (from L-R), Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert (hidden), Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen, react as Tyler opens the envelope to announce the winner for the outstanding talk show-informative, but finds that the winner...more
The cast of "The Talk," (from L-R), Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert (hidden), Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen, react as Tyler opens the envelope to announce the winner for the outstanding talk show-informative, but finds that the winner for a different award is written inside, during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Presenters and nominees for the outstanding younger actress in a drama series award, (from L-R) Kristin Alderson, Hunter King, Lindsey Morgan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, present the outstanding lead actress in a drama series award to actress...more
Presenters and nominees for the outstanding younger actress in a drama series award, (from L-R) Kristin Alderson, Hunter King, Lindsey Morgan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, present the outstanding lead actress in a drama series award to actress Heather Tom from "The Bold and the Beautiful" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Melody Thomas Scott from "The Young and the Restless" speaks on stage about how a wedding dress her character in the show wore is being donated to The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in...more
Melody Thomas Scott from "The Young and the Restless" speaks on stage about how a wedding dress her character in the show wore is being donated to The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Heather Tom from "The Bold and the Beautiful" accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Chandler Massey, from "Days of Our Lives," gestures during his acceptance speech for the outstanding younger actor in a drama series award at the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Julie Marie Berman from "General Hospital," accepts her outstanding supporting actress in a drama series award, during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Host Robin Meade (L) and guitarist Andy Childs perform the song "Good Afternoon" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Jess Walton (L) and Corbin Bernsen introduce the "in memoriam package" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hosts Robin Meade (L), Sam Champion (C) and AJ Hammer (R) open up the show during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producers of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" accept the outstanding talk show entertainment award, as others that they were sitting with, cheer for them during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok more
Executive producer of "Best Thing I Ever Made" David Hoffman accepts the outstanding culinary program award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Television personality Bethenny Frankel presents the outstanding culinary program award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Scott Clifton, from "The Bold and the Beautiful," reacts as he is announced as one of the winners in the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series category during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. Billy Miller...more
Scott Clifton, from "The Bold and the Beautiful," reacts as he is announced as one of the winners in the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series category during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. Billy Miller from "The Young and the Restless" was the other winner in this category. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kristen Alderson of "General Hospital" accepts her outstanding younger actress in a drama series award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Betty White presents the late producer Bob Stewart with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Michael Stich accepts the outstanding drama series directing team award with others for "The Bold and the Beautiful" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Drew Pinsky announces "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as the winner of the outstanding talk show entertainment award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Doug Davidson (R), from "The Young and the Restless," gets a kiss from on-stage guest interviewer Sheryl Underwood after he received his outstanding lead actor in a drama series award, during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June...more
Doug Davidson (R), from "The Young and the Restless," gets a kiss from on-stage guest interviewer Sheryl Underwood after he received his outstanding lead actor in a drama series award, during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producer Mike Richards (R) accepts the outstanding game show award for "The Price is Right" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Doug Davidson accepts his outstanding lead actor in a drama series award for his role in "The Young and the Restless" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Scott Clifton, from "The Bold and the Beautiful," accepts his outstanding supporting actor in a drama series award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Melody Thomas Scott from "The Young and the Restless" speaks on stage about how a wedding dress her character in the show wore is being donated to The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in...more
Rachael Ray presents the outstanding drama series directing team award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Television personality Kris Jenner presents the outstanding talk show host award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV host Steve Harvey presents the outstanding morning program award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jeopardy television game show host Alex Trebek speaks on stage during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kristen Alderson of "General Hospital," accepts her outstanding younger actress in a drama series award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Scott Clifton from "The Bold and the Beautiful" jumps into the arms of Billy Miller from "The Young and the Restless" as they both celebrate winning the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series award as presenters Nancy Lee Grahn and Don...more
Scott Clifton from "The Bold and the Beautiful" jumps into the arms of Billy Miller from "The Young and the Restless" as they both celebrate winning the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series award as presenters Nancy Lee Grahn and Don Diamont (L-R) look on during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producer Mike Richards accepts the outstanding game show award for "The Price is Right" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Carrie Fisher presents George Lucas with the outstanding special class animated program for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" award, during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok more
Actress Carrie Fisher presents George Lucas with the outstanding special class animated program for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" award, during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
George Lucas accepts the outstanding special class animated program award for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Doug Davidson wipes away a tear as he accepts his outstanding lead actor in a drama series award for his role in "The Young and the Restless" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Game show icon Monty Hall accepts his Lifetime Achievement Award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
