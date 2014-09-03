Edition:
Dead fish in Mexico

Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. Authorities are investigating how over 50 tons of fish were found floating on the shores of Cajititlan lake over the past few days. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga in Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Herons stand in the water and on the shores near floating dead fish at Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Rotting fish (L) lie on the shores as dead fish float in the water of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

