Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 1, 2014 | 10:32pm BST

Deadline for Obamacare

<p>People wait in line to sign up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line to sign up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

People wait in line to sign up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 15
<p>Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Juan Ortiz, 67, (L) and his eighteen-month-old grandson Joshua Lopez wait in line at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Juan Ortiz, 67, (L) and his eighteen-month-old grandson Joshua Lopez wait in line at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Juan Ortiz, 67, (L) and his eighteen-month-old grandson Joshua Lopez wait in line at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 15
<p>People read pamphlets as they wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People read pamphlets as they wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

People read pamphlets as they wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 15
<p>A woman holds up a sign to call for the next person in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman holds up a sign to call for the next person in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A woman holds up a sign to call for the next person in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 15
<p>Mary Estrada, 29, holds her six-month-old daughter Lucille Estrada as she looks into signing up for health insurance at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mary Estrada, 29, holds her six-month-old daughter Lucille Estrada as she looks into signing up for health insurance at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Mary Estrada, 29, holds her six-month-old daughter Lucille Estrada as she looks into signing up for health insurance at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Jesus Dominguez, 63, who does not have health insurance, reads a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jesus Dominguez, 63, who does not have health insurance, reads a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Jesus Dominguez, 63, who does not have health insurance, reads a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 15
<p>Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 15
<p>People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 15
<p>Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Enrique Gonzalez, 22, (L-R), Janet Regalado, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 15
<p>People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

People wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 15
<p>Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 15
<p>Julian Gomez (R) explains Obamacare to people at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Julian Gomez (R) explains Obamacare to people at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Julian Gomez (R) explains Obamacare to people at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 15
<p>A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Relics of the Boston Marathon

Relics of the Boston Marathon

Next Slideshows

Relics of the Boston Marathon

Relics of the Boston Marathon

Archivists have processed thousands of sneakers, T-shirts and letters - the mementos left at the site of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

01 Apr 2014
Fukushima homecoming

Fukushima homecoming

For the first time since the nuclear disaster three years ago, some residents are allowed to return home.

01 Apr 2014
Crisis in Ukraine

Crisis in Ukraine

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev visits Crimea, as Ukraine mourns its Euromaidan dead.

31 Mar 2014
Spring is blossoming

Spring is blossoming

Cherry, peach and almond trees blossom in springtime around the world.

31 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures