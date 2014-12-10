Edition:
Deadly altercation in the West Bank

Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 10, 2014. Ziad Abu Ein, 55, a minister without portfolio, died shortly after an Israeli border policeman shoved and grabbed him by the throat during a protest in the West Bank. It was not clear what caused his death.

Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (C) argues with Israeli border policemen during a protest near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (C) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

Palestinian Minister Ziad Abu Ein falls after being hit by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (C) falls after being hit by Israeli soldiers during a protest near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (C) falls after being hit by Israeli soldiers during a protest near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

Israeli soldiers scuffle with Palestinians during a protest against Jewish settlements near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest against Jewish settlements near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest against Jewish settlements near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

Israeli soldiers are pictured through a Palestinian flag as they stand guard during a protest by Palestinians against Jewish settlements near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014.

