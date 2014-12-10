Deadly altercation in the West Bank

Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 10, 2014. Ziad Abu Ein, 55, a minister without portfolio, died shortly after an Israeli border policeman shoved and grabbed...more

Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 10, 2014. Ziad Abu Ein, 55, a minister without portfolio, died shortly after an Israeli border policeman shoved and grabbed him by the throat during a protest in the West Bank. It was not clear what caused his death.

