Mon Mar 28, 2016

Deadly attack in Pakistan

Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Security officials gather at the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Security officials gather at the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Security officials gather at the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
An injured man lies on the ground while being tended to after a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

An injured man lies on the ground while being tended to after a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
An injured man lies on the ground while being tended to after a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Men mourn the death of their relatives after a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Men mourn the death of their relatives after a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Men mourn the death of their relatives after a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man (R) uses his mobile phone as he stands next to bodies covered in sheets at the site of a blast, outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A man (R) uses his mobile phone as he stands next to bodies covered in sheets at the site of a blast, outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A man (R) uses his mobile phone as he stands next to bodies covered in sheets at the site of a blast, outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Rescue workers move a body from the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Rescue workers move a body from the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Rescue workers move a body from the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Rescue workers move a body from the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Rescue workers move a body from the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Rescue workers move a body from the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members comfort a woman as she mourns the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Family members comfort a woman as she mourns the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Family members comfort a woman as she mourns the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members mourn as they gather near the body of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Family members mourn as they gather near the body of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Family members mourn as they gather near the body of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Forensic officers look for evidence at the site of a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Forensic officers look for evidence at the site of a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Forensic officers look for evidence at the site of a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A forensic officer looks for evidence at the site of a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A forensic officer looks for evidence at the site of a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A forensic officer looks for evidence at the site of a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast outside a public park on Sunday, during funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
