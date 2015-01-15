Deadly Belgium police raid
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Belgian special forces police blocks a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
