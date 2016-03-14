Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 14, 2016 | 2:55pm GMT

Deadly blast in Ankara

Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. The car bomb tore through a crowded transport hub a few hundred meters from the Justice and Interior Ministries, the second such strike at the administrative heart of the Turkish capital in under a month. REUTERS/Stringer

Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. The car bomb tore through a crowded transport hub a few hundred meters from the Justice and Interior Ministries, the second such strike at the administrative heart of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. The car bomb tore through a crowded transport hub a few hundred meters from the Justice and Interior Ministries, the second such strike at the administrative heart of the Turkish capital in under a month. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 14
People carry an injured person after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. Security officials told Reuters a female member of the outlawed PKK, which has fought a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey's southeast, was one of two suspected perpetrators. A police source said her severed hand had been found 300 meters from the blast site. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer

People carry an injured person after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. Security officials told Reuters a female member of the outlawed PKK, which has fought a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey's southeast, was one...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
People carry an injured person after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. Security officials told Reuters a female member of the outlawed PKK, which has fought a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey's southeast, was one of two suspected perpetrators. A police source said her severed hand had been found 300 meters from the blast site. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer
Close
2 / 14
A vehicle burns after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. Violence has spiraled in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast since a 2-1/2 year ceasefire with the PKK collapsed in July. The militants have so far largely focused their strikes on security forces in southeastern towns, many of which have been under curfew. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer

A vehicle burns after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. Violence has spiraled in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast since a 2-1/2 year ceasefire with the PKK collapsed in July. The militants have so far largely focused their...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A vehicle burns after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. Violence has spiraled in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast since a 2-1/2 year ceasefire with the PKK collapsed in July. The militants have so far largely focused their strikes on security forces in southeastern towns, many of which have been under curfew. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer
Close
3 / 14
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. But attacks in Ankara and in Istanbul over the last year, and the activity of Islamic State as well as Kurdish fighters, have raised concerns among NATO allies who see Turkey's stability as vital to containing violence in neighboring Syria and Iraq. President Tayyip Erdogan is also eager to dispel any notion he is struggling to maintain security. REUTERS/Stringer

Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. But attacks in Ankara and in Istanbul over the last year, and the activity of Islamic State as well as Kurdish fighters, have raised concerns among NATO allies who see...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. But attacks in Ankara and in Istanbul over the last year, and the activity of Islamic State as well as Kurdish fighters, have raised concerns among NATO allies who see Turkey's stability as vital to containing violence in neighboring Syria and Iraq. President Tayyip Erdogan is also eager to dispel any notion he is struggling to maintain security. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 14
Forensic officers work on the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. Turkish warplanes struck against Kurdish militant camps in northern Iraq on Monday a day after the Ankara car bombing. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Forensic officers work on the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. Turkish warplanes struck against Kurdish militant camps in northern Iraq on Monday a day after the Ankara car bombing. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Forensic officers work on the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. Turkish warplanes struck against Kurdish militant camps in northern Iraq on Monday a day after the Ankara car bombing. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 14
Broken windows of a shop are seen from outside close to the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Broken windows of a shop are seen from outside close to the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Broken windows of a shop are seen from outside close to the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 14
Emergency personnel work near a burning vehicle after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer

Emergency personnel work near a burning vehicle after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Emergency personnel work near a burning vehicle after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer
Close
7 / 14
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
8 / 14
Forensic officers work on the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Forensic officers work on the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Forensic officers work on the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 14
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Emergency workers work at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
10 / 14
Women cry over the coffin of a car bombing victim during a commemoration ceremony in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women cry over the coffin of a car bombing victim during a commemoration ceremony in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Women cry over the coffin of a car bombing victim during a commemoration ceremony in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 14
A vehicle burns after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer

A vehicle burns after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A vehicle burns after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mehmet Ozer
Close
12 / 14
A Turkish police officer cordons off the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Turkish police officer cordons off the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A Turkish police officer cordons off the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
13 / 14
Family members and relatives of car bombing victim Murat Gul mourn over a coffin holding his body in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Family members and relatives of car bombing victim Murat Gul mourn over a coffin holding his body in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Family members and relatives of car bombing victim Murat Gul mourn over a coffin holding his body in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Al Qaeda attacks Ivory Coast resort

Al Qaeda attacks Ivory Coast resort

Next Slideshows

Al Qaeda attacks Ivory Coast resort

Al Qaeda attacks Ivory Coast resort

Gunmen from al Qaeda's North African branch storm an Ivory Coast beach resort popular with tourists.

14 Mar 2016
Trump rally mayhem

Trump rally mayhem

Protesters and supports clash during rallies for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

12 Mar 2016
A refugee childhood

A refugee childhood

Refugee children find moments to be kids in a long, arduous journey to Europe.

11 Mar 2016
Trudeau goes to Washington

Trudeau goes to Washington

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the White House for talks and a state dinner, ending a frosty period in U.S.-Canada relations.

11 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures