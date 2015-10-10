Deadly blasts in Turkey

WARNING: THIS GALLERY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES: An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. At least 86 people were killed when two suspected suicide bombers hit a rally of...more

WARNING: THIS GALLERY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES: An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. At least 86 people were killed when two suspected suicide bombers hit a rally of pro-Kurdish and leftist activists outside Ankara's main train station, weeks ahead of an election, in the deadliest attack of its kind on Turkish soil. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

