Deadly blasts in Turkey
WARNING: THIS GALLERY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES: An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. At least 86 people were killed when two suspected suicide bombers hit a rally of...more
People carry an injured man after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man asks for help after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People try to help injured ones after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
A man asks for help for an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
People are seen at the blast scene afetr explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Demonstrators confront riot police following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkish Kurdish men shout slogans during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, October 10, 2015.REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Carnations are seen placed on the ground during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators attend a protest against explosions during a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
