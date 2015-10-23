Deadly bus crash in France
An aerial view of the site where a coach (R) carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (L) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. At least 41 people on a bus carrying elderly day-trippers were...more
Rescue workers carry a injured person on a stretcher during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23,...more
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (hidden by trees) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A woman reacts as she walk past French gendarmes in Puisseguin, France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People comfort each other as they walk in the street in Puisseguin, France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (hidden by trees) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Rescue workers transport an injured person on a stretcher during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23,...more
People embrace as they comfort each other as they stand outside an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux,...more
French gendarmes secure the access to an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23,...more
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
