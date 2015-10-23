Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 23, 2015 | 6:40pm BST

Deadly bus crash in France

An aerial view of the site where a coach (R) carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (L) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. At least 41 people on a bus carrying elderly day-trippers were killed early on Friday when the bus hit a truck head-on and caught fire, in France's worst road crash in more than 30 years. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

An aerial view of the site where a coach (R) carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (L) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. At least 41 people on a bus carrying elderly day-trippers were...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An aerial view of the site where a coach (R) carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (L) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. At least 41 people on a bus carrying elderly day-trippers were killed early on Friday when the bus hit a truck head-on and caught fire, in France's worst road crash in more than 30 years. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
1 / 11
Rescue workers carry a injured person on a stretcher during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Rescue workers carry a injured person on a stretcher during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Rescue workers carry a injured person on a stretcher during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
2 / 11
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (hidden by trees) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (hidden by trees) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (hidden by trees) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
3 / 11
A woman reacts as she walk past French gendarmes in Puisseguin, France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A woman reacts as she walk past French gendarmes in Puisseguin, France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A woman reacts as she walk past French gendarmes in Puisseguin, France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
4 / 11
People comfort each other as they walk in the street in Puisseguin, France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

People comfort each other as they walk in the street in Puisseguin, France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
People comfort each other as they walk in the street in Puisseguin, France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 11
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
6 / 11
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (hidden by trees) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (hidden by trees) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck (hidden by trees) outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
7 / 11
Rescue workers transport an injured person on a stretcher during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Rescue workers transport an injured person on a stretcher during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Rescue workers transport an injured person on a stretcher during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
8 / 11
People embrace as they comfort each other as they stand outside an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

People embrace as they comfort each other as they stand outside an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
People embrace as they comfort each other as they stand outside an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
9 / 11
French gendarmes secure the access to an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French gendarmes secure the access to an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
French gendarmes secure the access to an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 11
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An aerial view of the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
The Jeb! campaign

The Jeb! campaign

Next Slideshows

The Jeb! campaign

The Jeb! campaign

Jeb Bush's struggling presidential campaign is cutting salaries across the board and reducing staff.

23 Oct 2015
Housing China

Housing China

As China cuts interest rates, a look at how the world's most populous nation reside.

23 Oct 2015
Students protest fees in South Africa

Students protest fees in South Africa

South Africa's President ruled out fee increases for universities next year following a week of nationwide protests by students.

23 Oct 2015
Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge

Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge

Tensions reach new highs after weeks of violence.

23 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures