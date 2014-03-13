Edition:
Deadly clash in Donetsk

<p>Police officers drag a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 13, 2014. Several hundred people chanting slogans praising Russian President Vladimir Putin clashed with a similar-sized crowd condemning Moscow's takeover of Crimea on a central square in the mainly Russian-speaking industrial city. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Police officers drag a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 13, 2014. Several hundred people chanting slogans praising Russian President Vladimir Putin clashed with a similar-sized crowd condemning Moscow's takeover of Crimea on a central square in the mainly Russian-speaking industrial city. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Police officer escort a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky</p>

<p>Participants of an anti-war rally hold a national flag as eggs thrown by pro-Russia protesters cover the ground during their clashes in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A police officer escorts a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police separate participants of anti-war (L) and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Wounded participants of an anti-war rally react during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Participants of an anti-war rally (L) clash with a pro-Russian supporter during their respective rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police officers carry a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky</p>

<p>A pro-Russia protestor throws a stone at a police bus in which pro-Ukraine and anti-war demonstrators were held after clashes during their rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky</p>

<p>Police separate participants of anti-war (L) and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky</p>

<p>Wounded participants in a pro-Russia rally gesture during clashes with anti-war rally demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky</p>

<p>Police officers carry a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky</p>

<p>Anti-war demonstrators (L) clash with pro-Russia supporters during their rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky</p>

