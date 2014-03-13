Deadly clash in Donetsk
Police officers drag a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 13, 2014. Several hundred people chanting slogans praising Russian President Vladimir Putin clashed with a...more
Police officers drag a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 13, 2014. Several hundred people chanting slogans praising Russian President Vladimir Putin clashed with a similar-sized crowd condemning Moscow's takeover of Crimea on a central square in the mainly Russian-speaking industrial city. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officer escort a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Police officer escort a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Participants of an anti-war rally hold a national flag as eggs thrown by pro-Russia protesters cover the ground during their clashes in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants of an anti-war rally hold a national flag as eggs thrown by pro-Russia protesters cover the ground during their clashes in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer escorts a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer escorts a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police separate participants of anti-war (L) and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police separate participants of anti-war (L) and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wounded participants of an anti-war rally react during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wounded participants of an anti-war rally react during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants of an anti-war rally (L) clash with a pro-Russian supporter during their respective rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants of an anti-war rally (L) clash with a pro-Russian supporter during their respective rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers carry a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Police officers carry a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
A pro-Russia protestor throws a stone at a police bus in which pro-Ukraine and anti-war demonstrators were held after clashes during their rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
A pro-Russia protestor throws a stone at a police bus in which pro-Ukraine and anti-war demonstrators were held after clashes during their rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Police separate participants of anti-war (L) and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Police separate participants of anti-war (L) and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Wounded participants in a pro-Russia rally gesture during clashes with anti-war rally demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Wounded participants in a pro-Russia rally gesture during clashes with anti-war rally demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Police officers carry a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Police officers carry a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Anti-war demonstrators (L) clash with pro-Russia supporters during their rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Anti-war demonstrators (L) clash with pro-Russia supporters during their rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Next Slideshows
Exercise Flintlock
Exercise Flintlock is a counter-terrorism exercise for nations on the Sahara's southern flanks that the United States organizes each year.
Aftermath in East Harlem
Rescuers search for possible survivors amid the rubble.
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Checkpoints in Crimea
Road blocks set up in the Crimean peninsula.
MORE IN PICTURES
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.