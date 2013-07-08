Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 8, 2013 | 10:15pm BST

Deadly clashes in Egypt

<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, July 08, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 30
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks at the damage to a car window after clashes near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks at the damage to a car window after clashes near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, July 08, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks at the damage to a car window after clashes near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
2 / 30
<p>A man holds a bloodstained shirt following earlier clashes with the Egyptian army outside the Republican Guard headquarters, during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A man holds a bloodstained shirt following earlier clashes with the Egyptian army outside the Republican Guard headquarters, during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, July 08, 2013

A man holds a bloodstained shirt following earlier clashes with the Egyptian army outside the Republican Guard headquarters, during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
3 / 30
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stand behind concertina wire outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stand behind concertina wire outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, July 08, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stand behind concertina wire outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
4 / 30
<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a blood stained Koran after clashes around Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a blood stained Koran after clashes around Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a blood stained Koran after clashes around Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 30
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi mourn protesters who died during clashes with army soldiers as they touch blood on the ground in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi mourn protesters who died during clashes with army soldiers as they touch blood on the ground in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, July 08, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi mourn protesters who died during clashes with army soldiers as they touch blood on the ground in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
6 / 30
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, July 08, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
7 / 30
<p>An Egyptian flag stained with blood flutters over members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as they shout slogans during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013, following clashes in front of the Republican Guard headquarters. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An Egyptian flag stained with blood flutters over members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as they shout slogans during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013, following...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

An Egyptian flag stained with blood flutters over members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as they shout slogans during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013, following clashes in front of the Republican Guard headquarters. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
8 / 30
<p>Supporters of Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi gather around a car carrying the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Supporters of Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi gather around a car carrying the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, July 08, 2013

Supporters of Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi gather around a car carrying the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
9 / 30
<p>A supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shows empty cartridges following earlier clashes with soldiers of the army near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shows empty cartridges following earlier clashes with soldiers of the army near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, July 08, 2013

A supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shows empty cartridges following earlier clashes with soldiers of the army near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
10 / 30
<p>A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, July 08, 2013

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
11 / 30
<p>A medic reacts after the arrival of dead and wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A medic reacts after the arrival of dead and wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, July 08, 2013

A medic reacts after the arrival of dead and wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
12 / 30
<p>A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, July 08, 2013

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
13 / 30
<p>Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi carry the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi carry the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, July 08, 2013

Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi carry the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 30
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, July 08, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 30
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, July 08, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
16 / 30
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a wounded supporter outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a wounded supporter outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, July 08, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a wounded supporter outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
17 / 30
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts as he is treated by medicals after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts as he is treated by medicals after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts as he is treated by medicals after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 30
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react in a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react in a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, July 08, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react in a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
19 / 30
<p>A medic treats a wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A medic treats a wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, July 08, 2013

A medic treats a wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
20 / 30
<p>A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts inside a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts inside a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, July 08, 2013

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts inside a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
21 / 30
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray in front of Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray in front of Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, July 08, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray in front of Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
22 / 30
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against army after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against army after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against army after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
23 / 30
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi raise their hands in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi raise their hands in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi raise their hands in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
24 / 30
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, July 08, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
25 / 30
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, July 08, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
26 / 30
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi display spent ammunition from clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi display spent ammunition from clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, July 08, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi display spent ammunition from clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
27 / 30
<p>A wounded supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi reacts on a street in in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A wounded supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi reacts on a street in in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, July 08, 2013

A wounded supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi reacts on a street in in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
28 / 30
<p>Wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi wait for treatment at a field hospital in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi wait for treatment at a field hospital in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, July 08, 2013

Wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi wait for treatment at a field hospital in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
29 / 30
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi prays after clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi prays after clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, July 08, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi prays after clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
San Francisco plane crash

San Francisco plane crash

Next Slideshows

San Francisco plane crash

San Francisco plane crash

An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Seoul crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.

08 Jul 2013
Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

Anti-Mursi protesters clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.

06 Jul 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

06 Jul 2013
Mursi supporters rally

Mursi supporters rally

Islamist allies of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi call on people to express their outrage at Mursi being overthrown by the army, and to reject a...

05 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos