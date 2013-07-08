Deadly clashes in Egypt
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks at the damage to a car window after clashes near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A man holds a bloodstained shirt following earlier clashes with the Egyptian army outside the Republican Guard headquarters, during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stand behind concertina wire outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a blood stained Koran after clashes around Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more
Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi mourn protesters who died during clashes with army soldiers as they touch blood on the ground in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An Egyptian flag stained with blood flutters over members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as they shout slogans during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013, following...more
Supporters of Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi gather around a car carrying the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shows empty cartridges following earlier clashes with soldiers of the army near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A medic reacts after the arrival of dead and wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi carry the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a wounded supporter outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts as he is treated by medicals after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react in a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A medic treats a wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts inside a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray in front of Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against army after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi raise their hands in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi display spent ammunition from clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A wounded supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi reacts on a street in in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi wait for treatment at a field hospital in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi prays after clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
