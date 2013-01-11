Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 11, 2013 | 1:55am GMT

Deadly day in Pakistan

<p>A paramilitary soldier reacts as he asks civilian to leave the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. A pair of blasts in Quetta killed more than 100, in one of Pakistan's bloodiest days in recent years. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A paramilitary soldier reacts as he asks civilian to leave the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. A pair of blasts in Quetta killed more than 100, in one of Pakistan's bloodiest days in recent years. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed more

Friday, January 11, 2013

A paramilitary soldier reacts as he asks civilian to leave the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. A pair of blasts in Quetta killed more than 100, in one of Pakistan's bloodiest days in recent years. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
1 / 11
<p>People try to identify victims of a bomb explosion at a hospital morgue in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

People try to identify victims of a bomb explosion at a hospital morgue in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Friday, January 11, 2013

People try to identify victims of a bomb explosion at a hospital morgue in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
2 / 11
<p>A badly injured man receives treatment at a hospital, after a bomb blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A badly injured man receives treatment at a hospital, after a bomb blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Friday, January 11, 2013

A badly injured man receives treatment at a hospital, after a bomb blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
3 / 11
<p>A bomb disposable squad member checks the site of a blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A bomb disposable squad member checks the site of a blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Friday, January 11, 2013

A bomb disposable squad member checks the site of a blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
4 / 11
<p>A hand is seen under a sheet at a hospital morgue after the second bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

A hand is seen under a sheet at a hospital morgue after the second bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Friday, January 11, 2013

A hand is seen under a sheet at a hospital morgue after the second bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
5 / 11
<p>A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Friday, January 11, 2013

A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
6 / 11
<p>An injured man lies in a hospital after the second bomb blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

An injured man lies in a hospital after the second bomb blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Friday, January 11, 2013

An injured man lies in a hospital after the second bomb blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
7 / 11
<p>A bomb disposable squad member checks the site of a blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A bomb disposable squad member checks the site of a blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Friday, January 11, 2013

A bomb disposable squad member checks the site of a blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
8 / 11
<p>People wheel a man who was injured by a bomb explosion, at a hospital in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

People wheel a man who was injured by a bomb explosion, at a hospital in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Friday, January 11, 2013

People wheel a man who was injured by a bomb explosion, at a hospital in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
9 / 11
<p>Police officials search for evidences at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

Police officials search for evidences at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Friday, January 11, 2013

Police officials search for evidences at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
10 / 11
<p>A paramilitary soldier walks toward a bomb crater at the scene of an explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A paramilitary soldier walks toward a bomb crater at the scene of an explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Friday, January 11, 2013

A paramilitary soldier walks toward a bomb crater at the scene of an explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Homes torched in Kenya

Homes torched in Kenya

Next Slideshows

Homes torched in Kenya

Homes torched in Kenya

At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.

10 Jan 2013
Ladies only on India's trains

Ladies only on India's trains

Some train compartments in India, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more...

09 Jan 2013
New York ferry crash

New York ferry crash

A commuter ferry crashes into a pier in lower Manhattan, injuring more than 50 people.

09 Jan 2013
Police fire at striking workers

Police fire at striking workers

Police fire rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers blocking a highway in South Africa.

09 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures