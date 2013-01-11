Deadly day in Pakistan
A paramilitary soldier reacts as he asks civilian to leave the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. A pair of blasts in Quetta killed more than 100, in one of Pakistan's bloodiest days in recent years. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed more
People try to identify victims of a bomb explosion at a hospital morgue in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A badly injured man receives treatment at a hospital, after a bomb blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A bomb disposable squad member checks the site of a blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A hand is seen under a sheet at a hospital morgue after the second bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
An injured man lies in a hospital after the second bomb blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A bomb disposable squad member checks the site of a blast in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
People wheel a man who was injured by a bomb explosion, at a hospital in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Police officials search for evidences at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A paramilitary soldier walks toward a bomb crater at the scene of an explosion in Quetta, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
