Deadly disarming in CAR
A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. At least one man was killed in clashes that erupted after French...more
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari May 22, 2014. The man who was shot died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man gestures in front of a burning barricade during a protest against French soldiers in Bambari May 22, 2014. A spokesman for the rebels told Reuters the troops opened fire on a crowd of protesters, killing three civilians and wounding at least...more
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari May 22, 2014. The man who was shot died soon after. A French military official denied troops killed civilians and said...more
Men gesture during a protest against French soldiers in Bambari May 22, 2014. At least three people were killed in the Central African Republic as Muslims with machetes and rifles clashed with French peacekeeping troops trying to disarm rebels, a...more
A man who was shot by French soldiers lies on the ground as another takes cover after French soldiers opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari May 22, 2014. The man who was shot died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men set up a barricade near a French army base in Bambari May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men gesture in front of a burnt barricade during a protest against French soldiers in Bambari May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men stand facing French soldiers as they block a road which French army vehicles were traveling on, during a protest in Bambari May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds up a knife in front of French soldiers during a protest against the peacekeeping troops in Bambari May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds a knife to his neck during a protest against French peacekeeping troops in Bambari May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy holds a knife as he looks at French soldiers during a protest against the French peacekeeping troops in Bambari May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
French soldiers stand in front of protesters demonstrating against the peacekeeping troops in Bambari May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man waves a machete during a protest against French peacekeeping troops in Bambari May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds up a machete during a protest against French peacekeeping troops in Bambari May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
