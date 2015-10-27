Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 27, 2015 | 8:21pm GMT

Deadly earthquake hits Afghanistan

A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
1 / 24
Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 24
Men look for their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Men look for their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Men look for their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 24
Children stand by their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Children stand by their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Children stand by their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 24
Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
5 / 24
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
6 / 24
A man clears rubble from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Fayzabad capital of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man clears rubble from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Fayzabad capital of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man clears rubble from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Fayzabad capital of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
A man clears rubble from his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

A man clears rubble from his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A man clears rubble from his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
8 / 24
A man carries an injured girl to a military helicopter after an earthquake in Taloqan, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man carries an injured girl to a military helicopter after an earthquake in Taloqan, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A man carries an injured girl to a military helicopter after an earthquake in Taloqan, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
10 / 24
A man rides his bicycle next to damaged structures, after an earthquake in Ghazni, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man rides his bicycle next to damaged structures, after an earthquake in Ghazni, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man rides his bicycle next to damaged structures, after an earthquake in Ghazni, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
A man with his belongings walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

A man with his belongings walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man with his belongings walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
Close
12 / 24
Rescue workers carry a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Rescue workers carry a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers carry a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
13 / 24
People stand on a road divider after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People stand on a road divider after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
People stand on a road divider after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
14 / 24
Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
15 / 24
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
16 / 24
Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
17 / 24
Rescue workers move a girl at a hospital, who was injured after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Rescue workers move a girl at a hospital, who was injured after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers move a girl at a hospital, who was injured after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
18 / 24
Vehicles jam the road after a flyover was briefly closed to vehicular traffic for precautionary measures following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Vehicles jam the road after a flyover was briefly closed to vehicular traffic for precautionary measures following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Vehicles jam the road after a flyover was briefly closed to vehicular traffic for precautionary measures following an earthquake in Srinagar, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
19 / 24
Rescue workers move a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Rescue workers move a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers move a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
20 / 24
Residents gather to clear a path by removing rubble from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Residents gather to clear a path by removing rubble from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents gather to clear a path by removing rubble from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
Close
21 / 24
A man carries a boy, who was injured in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

A man carries a boy, who was injured in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man carries a boy, who was injured in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Close
22 / 24
Residents walk past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Residents walk past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents walk past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
Close
23 / 24
A rescue worker carries a child who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

A rescue worker carries a child who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A rescue worker carries a child who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
The Best of Boris

The Best of Boris

Next Slideshows

The Best of Boris

The Best of Boris

London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.

27 Oct 2015
Migrant road through Slovenia

Migrant road through Slovenia

Over the past 10 days more than 76,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia from Croatia as part of a wave heading further north to Austria and Germany.

26 Oct 2015
Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Images from the Russian bombing campaign in Syria.

26 Oct 2015
Landmarks go blue

Landmarks go blue

Landmarks are lit up blue as part of a United Nations global event to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN's founding.

26 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures