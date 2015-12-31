Deadly flooding hits Missouri
Volunteers set up a wall of sandbags and series of pumps to create a barricade preventing the rising water from flooding a home after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Volunteers create a wall of sandbags to protect homes from flooding after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Volunteers fill sandbags which will be used to protect homes from flooding, after days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Volunteers prepare to transport sandbags which will be used to protect homes from flooding, after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A volunteer sets up a sump pump in the basement of a flooded home after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Valley Park, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Volunteers bring a sump pump to a basement after days of heavy rain led to flooding in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A wall of sandbags and series of pumps are set up to create a barricade to prevent the rising water from flooding a home, following several days of heavy rain, in Arnold, Missouri December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Residents assess how quickly the water is rising following days of heavy rain which caused flooding in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A view of floodwaters after several days of heavy rain led to flooding in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Volunteers create a wall of sandbags to protect homes from flooding after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsc
A partially submerged house is seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Sandbags are seen near submerged roads and houses after several days of heavy rain led to flooding in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
