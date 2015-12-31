Edition:
Deadly flooding hits Missouri

Volunteers set up a wall of sandbags and series of pumps to create a barricade preventing the rising water from flooding a home after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015.

December 29, 2015
Volunteers create a wall of sandbags to protect homes from flooding after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
Volunteers fill sandbags which will be used to protect homes from flooding, after days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015.

December 29, 2015
Volunteers prepare to transport sandbags which will be used to protect homes from flooding, after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
A volunteer sets up a sump pump in the basement of a flooded home after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Valley Park, Missouri December 29, 2015.

December 29, 2015
Volunteers bring a sump pump to a basement after days of heavy rain led to flooding in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015.

December 29, 2015
A wall of sandbags and series of pumps are set up to create a barricade to prevent the rising water from flooding a home, following several days of heavy rain, in Arnold, Missouri December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
Residents assess how quickly the water is rising following days of heavy rain which caused flooding in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
A view of floodwaters after several days of heavy rain led to flooding in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
Volunteers create a wall of sandbags to protect homes from flooding after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
A partially submerged house is seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015.

December 29, 2015
Sandbags are seen near submerged roads and houses after several days of heavy rain led to flooding in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015.

December 31, 2015
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015.

December 29, 2015
