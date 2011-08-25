Edition:
United Kingdom

Deadly Guatemala river flood

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Women talk near damaged cars pictured in San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. Heavy rains on Wednesday caused overflowing of San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, according the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED). Two women and three children drowned due to the swollen river, with one person injured and six missing, according to the authorities. ...more

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Women talk near damaged cars pictured in San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. Heavy rains on Wednesday caused overflowing of San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, according the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED). Two women and three children drowned due to the swollen river, with one person injured and six missing, according to the authorities. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
1 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

A view of an area where parts of a cemetery collapsed downhill in Guatemala City, August 24, 2011. Graves are being exhumed after parts of the cemetery, located on top of a hill, collapsed due to rain, according to employees of the cemetery. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

A view of an area where parts of a cemetery collapsed downhill in Guatemala City, August 24, 2011. Graves are being exhumed after parts of the cemetery, located on top of a hill, collapsed due to rain, according to employees of the cemetery. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
2 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Women walk along a muddy street, caused by heavy rains, in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Women walk along a muddy street, caused by heavy rains, in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
3 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

An empty coffin is seen at the area where parts of a cemetery collapsed downhill in Guatemala City, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

An empty coffin is seen at the area where parts of a cemetery collapsed downhill in Guatemala City, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
4 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Dora Chavez, mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, reacts near the body of her daughter after it was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Dora Chavez, mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, reacts near the body of her daughter after it was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
5 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Dora Chavez (C), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, and her family react near the body of her daughter after it was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Dora Chavez (C), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, and her family react near the body of her daughter after it was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
6 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

A girl stands on a bridge across San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

A girl stands on a bridge across San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
7 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Water gush past damaged cars in San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Water gush past damaged cars in San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
8 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

A man stand in his home destroyed by the San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 milles) of to southeast Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

A man stand in his home destroyed by the San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 milles) of to southeast Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
9 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Dora Chavez (front R), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, cries after the body of her daughter was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Dora Chavez (front R), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, cries after the body of her daughter was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
10 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Firefighters recover the body of Paulina Estrada Chavez, 55, from San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Firefighters recover the body of Paulina Estrada Chavez, 55, from San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
11 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The family of Paulina Estrada Chavez, 55, reacts during the recovery of Chavez's body from San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The family of Paulina Estrada Chavez, 55, reacts during the recovery of Chavez's body from San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
12 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Firefighters prepare before engaging in recovery efforts of bodies from San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Firefighters prepare before engaging in recovery efforts of bodies from San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
13 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

A man sweeps mud brought by heavy rains out of his home in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

A man sweeps mud brought by heavy rains out of his home in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
14 / 15
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Vultures perch on crosses of graves at a cemetery after parts of it collapsed downhill in Guatemala City, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Vultures perch on crosses of graves at a cemetery after parts of it collapsed downhill in Guatemala City, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
15 / 15

Deadly Guatemala river flood

Deadly Guatemala river flood Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The hunt for Gaddafi

The hunt for Gaddafi
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »