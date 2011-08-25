Deadly Guatemala river flood
Women talk near damaged cars pictured in San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. Heavy rains on Wednesday caused overflowing of San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, according the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED). Two women and three children drowned due to the swollen river, with one person injured and six missing, according to the authorities.
A view of an area where parts of a cemetery collapsed downhill in Guatemala City, August 24, 2011. Graves are being exhumed after parts of the cemetery, located on top of a hill, collapsed due to rain, according to employees of the cemetery. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women walk along a muddy street, caused by heavy rains, in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An empty coffin is seen at the area where parts of a cemetery collapsed downhill in Guatemala City, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Dora Chavez, mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, reacts near the body of her daughter after it was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Dora Chavez (C), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, and her family react near the body of her daughter after it was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A girl stands on a bridge across San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Water gush past damaged cars in San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man stand in his home destroyed by the San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 milles) of to southeast Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Dora Chavez (front R), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, cries after the body of her daughter was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Firefighters recover the body of Paulina Estrada Chavez, 55, from San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The family of Paulina Estrada Chavez, 55, reacts during the recovery of Chavez's body from San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Firefighters prepare before engaging in recovery efforts of bodies from San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man sweeps mud brought by heavy rains out of his home in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Vultures perch on crosses of graves at a cemetery after parts of it collapsed downhill in Guatemala City, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
