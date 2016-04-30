Deadly landfill collapse in Guatemala

Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. People sifting through the dump, which receives about 500...more

Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. People sifting through the dump, which receives about 500 truckloads of trash every day, were caught unawares on April 27 when part of the massive heap of garbage caved in, according to authorities in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

