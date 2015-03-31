Deadly landslide in Kashmir

Unidentified relatives of victims react at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. This year, March has been the wettest month in more than a century, wrecking millions...more

Unidentified relatives of victims react at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. This year, March has been the wettest month in more than a century, wrecking millions of hectares of winter crops. The crop damage has been blamed for a spate of farmer suicides in recent weeks. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

