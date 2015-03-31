Deadly landslide in Kashmir
Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said, as...more
Kashmiri villagers carry a man who collapsed while mourning the death of his relative, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri villagers carry the bodies of victims, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, for burial at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri villagers carry the body of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Unidentified women comfort a relative (C) of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People stand amidst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. Hundreds of people fled their homes as Kashmir's main rivers began to swell and weather forecasters predicted further downpours...more
Villagers try to pull the bodies of victims from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers watch the rescue operation at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A hillside collapsed onto a house in Ledhan village, about 40 km (25 miles) from the...more
A man carries the body of a child after it was pulled out from the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. Army and police used shovels and diggers to locate any survivors. REUTERS/Danish...more
Police and rescue workers search for bodies amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers and rescue workers use blankets to cover the bodies of victims amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. India is experiencing more extreme rainfall events as the global...more
Unidentified relatives of victims react at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. This year, March has been the wettest month in more than a century, wrecking millions...more
Villagers and rescue workers carry the body of a victim amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An unidentified body of a victim lies in the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers carry the body of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People watch as water flows from a broken embankment of a stream after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
