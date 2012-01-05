Deadly landslide in Philippines
Residents and rescuers look at destroyed shanty houses after a landslide in a mining area in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents and rescuers look at destroyed shanty houses after a landslide in a mining area in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Bodies recovered from the site of a landslide are seen in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Bodies recovered from the site of a landslide are seen in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents watch as rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Residents watch as rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A portion of a landslide area next to a mining entrance is seen in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM
A portion of a landslide area next to a mining entrance is seen in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM
Rescuers search for landslide victims near a destroyed shanty in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims near a destroyed shanty in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army
Rescuers look for victims of a landslide in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM
Rescuers look for victims of a landslide in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM