Deadly moonshine in India

Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. Toxic homemade liquor has killed at least 94 slum dwellers in India's financial capital Mumbai, with more than 45 in hospital, police said on Sunday, in the latest disaster involving moonshine. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

