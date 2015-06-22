Deadly moonshine in India
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. Toxic homemade liquor has killed at least 94 slum dwellers in India's financial capital Mumbai, with more than 45 in...more
Indarlal waits to collect the body of his brother Rajesh, 30, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a hospital in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man wraps plastic around the body of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A relative sits inside an ambulance with the body of a victim who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a cremation ground in Mumbai, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rajesh, 7, gets his head shaved after cremating his father who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a cremation ground in Mumbai, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives wait to cremate bodies of victims who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a cremation ground in Mumbai, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wife of Mansingh, 52, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, cries outside their house in a slum in Mumbai, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Family members of Mehboob Sheikh, 45, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, sit inside their house at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People carry the body of a victim who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People mourn next to the body of Mansingh, 52, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside their house in a slum in Mumbai, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
