Tue Mar 24, 2015

Deadly mudslide in Peru

People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru, March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains, authorities said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People remove mud and rocks after a massive landslide in Chosica, March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People look at trucks and cars stuck in the mud and stones after a landslide at the Carretera Central highway in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A woman removes a rock from her house after a massive landslide in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People remove debris of cars and houses after a massive landslide in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A woman and her family sit outside their destroyed houses after a massive landslide in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People look at a truck stuck in the mud and stones after a landslide at the Carretera Central highway in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A woman carries a baby as she walks past debris of houses after a massive landslide in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A man stands inside his destroyed house after a massive landslide in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People remove mud and rocks after a massive landslide in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A woman carring a girl crosses a flooded street after a massive landslide in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People remove mud and rocks after a massive landslide in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A woman who lost three members of her family after a massive landslide is conforted by her neighbours in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A woman does her laundry as people cross a flooded street after a massive landslide in Chosica, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
