Edition:
United Kingdom

Deadly quake shakes Italy

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. An earthquake struck northern Italy on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, damaging buildings and spreading panic among thousands of residents still living in tents after a tremor shook the region just over a week ago, destroying their homes. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. An earthquake struck northern Italy on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, damaging buildings and spreading panic among thousands of residents still living in tents after a tremor shook the region just over a week ago, destroying their homes. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
1 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People walk past a collapsed building, after an earthquake, in Cavezzo near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People walk past a collapsed building, after an earthquake, in Cavezzo near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
2 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Rescue workers search through the debris of a factory which was damaged after an earthquake in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Rescue workers search through the debris of a factory which was damaged after an earthquake in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
3 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after an earthquake in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after an earthquake in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
4 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Rescue workers patrol a building which was damaged, after an earthquake, in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Rescue workers patrol a building which was damaged, after an earthquake, in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
5 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Rescue workers patrol a damaged building, after an earthquake, in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Rescue workers patrol a damaged building, after an earthquake, in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
6 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People wait outside a hospital after an earthquake in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People wait outside a hospital after an earthquake in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
7 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Damaged buildings are seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Damaged buildings are seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
8 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
9 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
10 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Firefighters work next to a damaged church in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Firefighters work next to a damaged church in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
11 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People wait outside a hospital after an earthquake in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People wait outside a hospital after an earthquake in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
12 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged building is seen in Rovereto sulla Secchia near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged building is seen in Rovereto sulla Secchia near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
13 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
14 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
15 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
16 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged building is seen in Rovereto sulla Secchia near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A damaged building is seen in Rovereto sulla Secchia near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
17 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Italian Carabinieri stand next to a collapsed building in Cavezzo near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Italian Carabinieri stand next to a collapsed building in Cavezzo near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
18 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A firefighter stands next to a damaged factory in Medolle near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A firefighter stands next to a damaged factory in Medolle near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
19 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People sleep in a gymnasium in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People sleep in a gymnasium in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
20 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A boy runs near an emergency tent in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A boy runs near an emergency tent in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
21 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Women talk in an emergency tents camp in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Women talk in an emergency tents camp in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
22 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Barriers are seen in downtown Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Barriers are seen in downtown Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
23 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A firefighting truck drives past a damaged building in Cavezzo near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A firefighting truck drives past a damaged building in Cavezzo near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
24 / 25
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A rescue worker walks on a collapsed building in Rovereto sulla Secchia near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A rescue worker walks on a collapsed building in Rovereto sulla Secchia near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
25 / 25

Deadly quake shakes Italy

Deadly quake shakes Italy Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Mali refugees

Mali refugees
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »