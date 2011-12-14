Edition:
United Kingdom

Deadly rampage in Belgium

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot

Close
1 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot

Close
2 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A police officers patrol on the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A police officers patrol on the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
3 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Police officers and experts surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Police officers and experts surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
4 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rescuers wait at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rescuers wait at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
5 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot

Close
6 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rescuers carry a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rescuers carry a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Police officers surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Police officers surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
8 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Gunman Nordine Amrani is seen in this handout photo made available to Reuters on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sudpresse/Handout

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Gunman Nordine Amrani is seen in this handout photo made available to Reuters on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sudpresse/Handout

Close
9 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A bullet hole is seen near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A bullet hole is seen near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
10 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Women mourn as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Women mourn as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
11 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A card is seen in the foreground as a woman stands near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A card is seen in the foreground as a woman stands near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
12 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Women light candles in memory of victims at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Women light candles in memory of victims at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
13 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

People stand near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. The placard placed near flowers reads: "Why". REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

People stand near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. The placard placed near flowers reads: "Why". REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
14 / 15
Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A couple reacts as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

A couple reacts as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
15 / 15

Deadly rampage in Belgium

Deadly rampage in Belgium Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Occupy headquarters

Occupy headquarters
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »