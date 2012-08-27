Edition:
Deadly refinery fire

<p>A column of smoke rises as fuel storage tanks are seen on fire at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 27, 2012. A fire burned for a third day in two fuel storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery on Monday, putting in doubt plans to quickly restart the facility after one of the worst accidents to hit the global oil industry for decades. REUTERS/Marife Cuauro </p>

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez embraces a victim as he visits the Amuay refinery a day after an explosion in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace </p>

<p>A destroyed car is seen among debris as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano </p>

<p>Children watch a fire a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano </p>

<p>A column of smoke rises, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano </p>

<p>Relatives of victims wait outside an emergency hospital in Maracaibo August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia </p>

<p>A family observes the fire in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano </p>

<p>Fire is seen after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Velasco </p>

<p>Rescue workers carry a wounded victim of the explosion in Amuay as they arrive at an emergency hospital in Maracaibo August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia </p>

<p>Smoke rises after an explosion at Amuy oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Velasco </p>

<p>People walk among debris as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano </p>

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) talks to a victim as he visits the Amuay refinery a day after an explosion in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace </p>

<p>A man stands amidst debris of a restaurant at the explosion site at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano </p>

<p>A burnt car is seen in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Hector Silva </p>

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez greets victims as he visits the Amuay refinery a day after an explosion in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace </p>

<p>A family is evacuated from their home as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Marife Cuauro </p>

<p>Fire is seen in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Hector Silva </p>

<p>A column of smoke rises after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Velasco </p>

<p>An oil container is seen in flames in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery, in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sailu Urribarri </p>

<p>Aerial view shows a column of smoke rising, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Teresa Maniglia/Handout </p>

