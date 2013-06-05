Deadly slaughterhouse fire
Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A view shows a burnt out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Firefighters carry a burnt victim from a fire out of a site of a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives wait outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man, who was injured in Monday's blaze in a poultry slaughterhouse, receives treatment in a hospital in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A victim's relative cries outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A rescue worker disinfects the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A relative of a victim of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cries outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of victims wait to identify remains outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A relative prays as she waits outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
