Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 5, 2013 | 6:20pm BST

Deadly slaughterhouse fire

<p>Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
1 / 20
<p>A view shows a burnt out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A view shows a burnt out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A view shows a burnt out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 20
<p>Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
3 / 20
<p>Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
4 / 20
<p>Firefighters carry a burnt victim from a fire out of a site of a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters carry a burnt victim from a fire out of a site of a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Firefighters carry a burnt victim from a fire out of a site of a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 20
<p>Relatives wait outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Relatives wait outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Relatives wait outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man, who was injured in Monday's blaze in a poultry slaughterhouse, receives treatment in a hospital in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A man, who was injured in Monday's blaze in a poultry slaughterhouse, receives treatment in a hospital in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A man, who was injured in Monday's blaze in a poultry slaughterhouse, receives treatment in a hospital in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
7 / 20
<p>A victim's relative cries outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A victim's relative cries outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A victim's relative cries outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
8 / 20
<p>A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong</p>

A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

Close
9 / 20
<p>A rescue worker disinfects the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A rescue worker disinfects the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A rescue worker disinfects the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
10 / 20
<p>A relative of a victim of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cries outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A relative of a victim of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cries outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A relative of a victim of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cries outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
11 / 20
<p>Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>A woman cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A woman cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 20
<p>Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
14 / 20
<p>People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 20
<p>Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>A girl cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A girl cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A girl cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 20
<p>Relatives of victims wait to identify remains outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Relatives of victims wait to identify remains outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Relatives of victims wait to identify remains outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
19 / 20
<p>A relative prays as she waits outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A relative prays as she waits outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A relative prays as she waits outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Battle for Qusair

Battle for Qusair

Next Slideshows

Battle for Qusair

Battle for Qusair

Syrian forces and their Hezbollah allies seize control of the strategic town.

06 Jun 2013
Recycling in China

Recycling in China

The expanding recycling capabilities of China.

05 Jun 2013
Food Bank SOS

Food Bank SOS

A Polish food bank distributes food that otherwise would have gone to waste.

05 Jun 2013
Tiananmen Square today

Tiananmen Square today

The State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its Tiananmen Square crackdown in June 1989. A look at the iconic square now.

04 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos