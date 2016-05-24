Deadly start to Everest campaign

A rescue helicopter prepares to land at base camp at Everest, May 23, 2016. Hiking officials blame the government, which charges $11,000 for each Everest permit, for failing to spend any money on safety measures. The government collected $3.1 million from 289 climbers as permit fees so far this year. But officials blame inadequate preparation on the part of climbers. "The deaths were not due to accident or the crowd," Tourism...more

A rescue helicopter prepares to land at base camp at Everest, May 23, 2016. Hiking officials blame the government, which charges $11,000 for each Everest permit, for failing to spend any money on safety measures. The government collected $3.1 million from 289 climbers as permit fees so far this year. But officials blame inadequate preparation on the part of climbers. "The deaths were not due to accident or the crowd," Tourism Department official Sudarshan Dhakal said. "Energy loss and altitude sickness mean that they were not well prepared." Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Close