Edition:
United Kingdom

Deadly train crash in Italy

Photographer
Handout .
Location
CORATO, ITALY
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Two passenger trains are seen after a collision in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout pictures released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Two passenger trains are seen after a collision in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout pictures released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
2 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Trees frame the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Trees frame the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
3 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016

Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
4 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A firefighter works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A firefighter works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
5 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, ITALY
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A rescuer works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A rescuer works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
6 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi walks at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi walks at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
7 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Rescuers carry a coffin at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Rescuers carry a coffin at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
8 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A firefighter works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A firefighter works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
9 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Policemen work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Policemen work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
10 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
11 / 15
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CORATO, ITALY
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Rescuers stand next to a coffin containing a victim at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Rescuers stand next to a coffin containing a victim at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
13 / 15
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
CORATO, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
14 / 15
Photographer
Handout .
Location
CORATO, ITALY
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Firefighters work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout picture released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Firefighters work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout picture released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 15

Deadly train crash in Italy

Deadly train crash in Italy Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Dallas: A city in mourning

Dallas: A city in mourning
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »