Death of a revered rabbi
A general view shows ultra-Orthodox Jews making their way to the cemetery during the funeral of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. More than half a million mourners turned out for the funeral of Yosef, an Iraqi-born sage who transformed an Israeli underclass of Sephardic Jews of Middle East heritage into a powerful political force. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk near a convey during the funeral of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men mourn as they stand on a balcony during the funeral of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men mourn during the funeral of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather on a balcony as they watch the funeral of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men carry the body of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, into a seminary before his funeral in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths sit atop a roof as they watch the funeral of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men lift a boy during the funeral of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Aryeh Deri (C), leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, looks on near the body of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of Shas, before his funeral at a seminary in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather near the body of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, before his funeral at a seminary in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men recite prayers near the body of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, before his funeral at a seminary in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men carry the body of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, into a seminary before his funeral in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A general view shows crowds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attending the funeral of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths stand atop a roof as they wait for the body of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, to be brought to a seminary before his funeral in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men recite prayers near the body of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, before his funeral at a seminary in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men try to push past a police cordon in an attempt to reach a vehicle transporting the body of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, before his funeral in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (3rd R) and President Shimon Peres (2nd R) stand near the body of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, before his funeral in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman reacts upon hearing about the death of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Onlookers watch from a hospital window as ultra-Orthodox Jews mourn upon hearing about the death of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Aryeh Deri (C), leader of the ultra-religious Shas political party, reacts as he address the media upon hearing news about the death of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual mentor of Shas, at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts upon hearing news about the death of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual mentor of the ultra-religious Shas political party, at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts upon hearing news about the death of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual mentor of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men react upon hearing the news about the death of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual mentor of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts upon hearing news about the death of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual mentor of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
