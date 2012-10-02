Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 2, 2012 | 7:05pm BST

Debate stand-ins

<p>Zach Gonzales (L), stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearse on stage for the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Zach Gonzales, stand-in for Mitt Romney, rehearses on stage ahead of the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearses on stage ahead of the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>A worker helps to erect an ornamental eagle on the stage for the presidential debate in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Zach Gonzales, stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed prepare to rehearse ahead of the debate in Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A man tests a telephone installed in the media center set up for the debate at the University of Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A worker helps to erect an ornamental eagle on the stage as others place a podium for the presidential debate in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Thomas Fitzgerald of the Philadelphia Inquirer sits alone in the media center set up for the debate at the University of Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>The stage is set up before rehearsals on for the first of the 2012 presidential debates, held at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

