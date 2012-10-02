Debate stand-ins
Zach Gonzales (L), stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearse on stage for the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Zach Gonzales, stand-in for Mitt Romney, rehearses on stage ahead of the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearses on stage ahead of the debate at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A worker helps to erect an ornamental eagle on the stage for the presidential debate in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Zach Gonzales, stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed prepare to rehearse ahead of the debate in Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man tests a telephone installed in the media center set up for the debate at the University of Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A worker helps to erect an ornamental eagle on the stage as others place a podium for the presidential debate in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Thomas Fitzgerald of the Philadelphia Inquirer sits alone in the media center set up for the debate at the University of Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The stage is set up before rehearsals on for the first of the 2012 presidential debates, held at the University of Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
