Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 27, 2013 | 6:30pm GMT

Debating gay marriage

<p>Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrates after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. . REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrates after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. . REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrates after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. . REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
1 / 25
<p>Attorney Ted Olson argues in front of the U.S. Supreme Court about California's Proposition 8 in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien</p>

Attorney Ted Olson argues in front of the U.S. Supreme Court about California's Proposition 8 in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Attorney Ted Olson argues in front of the U.S. Supreme Court about California's Proposition 8 in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien

Close
2 / 25
<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
3 / 25
<p>A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
4 / 25
<p>Supporters of gay marriage hold signs as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of gay marriage hold signs as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of gay marriage hold signs as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
5 / 25
<p>A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
6 / 25
<p>Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
7 / 25
<p>Attorney Charles Cooper argues for supporting California's Proposition 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013.REUTERS/Art Lien</p>

Attorney Charles Cooper argues for supporting California's Proposition 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013.REUTERS/Art Lien

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Attorney Charles Cooper argues for supporting California's Proposition 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013.REUTERS/Art Lien

Close
8 / 25
<p>Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, walks after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, walks after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, walks after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
9 / 25
<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
10 / 25
<p>Anti-gay marriage protesters (L) try to convince Proposition 8 opponents (R) to get out of the way of their march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Anti-gay marriage protesters (L) try to convince Proposition 8 opponents (R) to get out of the way of their march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Anti-gay marriage protesters (L) try to convince Proposition 8 opponents (R) to get out of the way of their march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 25
<p>Jo-ann Shain (R) and Mary Jo Kennedy (2nd from R) and Shain's daughter, Aliya Shain, 24, and Aliya's girlfriend, Brianna Clark (L), from Brooklyn, New York, hold signs as they stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Jo-ann Shain (R) and Mary Jo Kennedy (2nd from R) and Shain's daughter, Aliya Shain, 24, and Aliya's girlfriend, Brianna Clark (L), from Brooklyn, New York, hold signs as they stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, March 26, 2013....more

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Jo-ann Shain (R) and Mary Jo Kennedy (2nd from R) and Shain's daughter, Aliya Shain, 24, and Aliya's girlfriend, Brianna Clark (L), from Brooklyn, New York, hold signs as they stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 25
<p>Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
13 / 25
<p>The U.S. Supreme Court in session to hear arguments over California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien</p>

The U.S. Supreme Court in session to hear arguments over California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

The U.S. Supreme Court in session to hear arguments over California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien

Close
14 / 25
<p>A gay couple stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A gay couple stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A gay couple stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
15 / 25
<p>Anti-Proposition 8 protesters are shadowed by a rainbow banner in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Anti-Proposition 8 protesters are shadowed by a rainbow banner in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Anti-Proposition 8 protesters are shadowed by a rainbow banner in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
16 / 25
<p>Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
17 / 25
<p>Solicitor General Donald Verrilli argues in front of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito, and Elena Kagan (L-R) in the U.S. Supreme Court about California's Proposition 8 in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien</p>

Solicitor General Donald Verrilli argues in front of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito, and Elena Kagan (L-R) in the U.S. Supreme Court about California's Proposition 8 in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Solicitor General Donald Verrilli argues in front of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito, and Elena Kagan (L-R) in the U.S. Supreme Court about California's Proposition 8 in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien

Close
18 / 25
<p>Protesters in favor of Proposition 8 hold a banner outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Protesters in favor of Proposition 8 hold a banner outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Protesters in favor of Proposition 8 hold a banner outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 25
<p>Protesters against gay marriage shout slogans in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Protesters against gay marriage shout slogans in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Protesters against gay marriage shout slogans in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
20 / 25
<p>Anti-gay marriage protesters march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Anti-gay marriage protesters march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Anti-gay marriage protesters march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
21 / 25
<p>Lead attorneys David Boies (center L) and Theodore Olson (center R) talk to reporters outside the Supreme Court after arguing their case against California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. Also pictured are plaintiffs Jeff Zarrillo (L), Paul Katami (2nd L), Sandra Stier (2nd R) and Kristin Perry (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Lead attorneys David Boies (center L) and Theodore Olson (center R) talk to reporters outside the Supreme Court after arguing their case against California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. Also pictured are plaintiffs Jeff Zarrillo...more

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Lead attorneys David Boies (center L) and Theodore Olson (center R) talk to reporters outside the Supreme Court after arguing their case against California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. Also pictured are plaintiffs Jeff Zarrillo (L), Paul Katami (2nd L), Sandra Stier (2nd R) and Kristin Perry (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
22 / 25
<p>A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
23 / 25
<p>Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
24 / 25
<p>Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Festival of Holi

Festival of Holi

Next Slideshows

Festival of Holi

Festival of Holi

The Festival of Colors heralds the beginning of spring.

27 Mar 2013
Ride 'em Gauchos

Ride 'em Gauchos

"Gauchos" from Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil compete for the Best Rider Award during Criolla Week.

26 Mar 2013
Native Indians fight eviction

Native Indians fight eviction

A native Indian community who have been living in the abandoned Brazilian Indian Museum since 2006, have been summoned to leave the museum.

22 Mar 2013
Diving in sewer filth

Diving in sewer filth

A Mexican sewer diver clears blockages and repairs the city’s drainage system about 4 times every month, and has found dead humans, horses, weapons and car...

22 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures