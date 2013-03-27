Debating gay marriage
Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrates after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. . REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Attorney Ted Olson argues in front of the U.S. Supreme Court about California's Proposition 8 in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien
Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of gay marriage hold signs as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Attorney Charles Cooper argues for supporting California's Proposition 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013.REUTERS/Art Lien
Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, walks after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Anti-gay marriage protesters (L) try to convince Proposition 8 opponents (R) to get out of the way of their march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jo-ann Shain (R) and Mary Jo Kennedy (2nd from R) and Shain's daughter, Aliya Shain, 24, and Aliya's girlfriend, Brianna Clark (L), from Brooklyn, New York, hold signs as they stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, March 26, 2013....more
Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The U.S. Supreme Court in session to hear arguments over California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien
A gay couple stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anti-Proposition 8 protesters are shadowed by a rainbow banner in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Solicitor General Donald Verrilli argues in front of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito, and Elena Kagan (L-R) in the U.S. Supreme Court about California's Proposition 8 in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien
Protesters in favor of Proposition 8 hold a banner outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters against gay marriage shout slogans in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anti-gay marriage protesters march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lead attorneys David Boies (center L) and Theodore Olson (center R) talk to reporters outside the Supreme Court after arguing their case against California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. Also pictured are plaintiffs Jeff Zarrillo...more
A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
