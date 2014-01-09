Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 9, 2014 | 11:35pm GMT

Deep freeze

<p>Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
1 / 39
<p>A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 39
<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Thursday, January 09, 2014

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
3 / 39
<p>Aldo, a pet dog, leaps through the snow as he runs after his owner, Cyril River, who skates on a Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Aldo, a pet dog, leaps through the snow as he runs after his owner, Cyril River, who skates on a Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Aldo, a pet dog, leaps through the snow as he runs after his owner, Cyril River, who skates on a Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
4 / 39
<p>Students wait for their school bus in a sub-zero temperature in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Students wait for their school bus in a sub-zero temperature in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Students wait for their school bus in a sub-zero temperature in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
5 / 39
<p>A snow-covered scooter is seen in Chicago, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A snow-covered scooter is seen in Chicago, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A snow-covered scooter is seen in Chicago, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 39
<p>Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
7 / 39
<p>Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
8 / 39
<p>The Chicago skyline is framed by icicles in Chicago, Illinois, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

The Chicago skyline is framed by icicles in Chicago, Illinois, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, January 09, 2014

The Chicago skyline is framed by icicles in Chicago, Illinois, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 39
<p>The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Thursday, January 09, 2014

The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
10 / 39
<p>Elmwood Village residents walk down Elmwood Avenue after purchasing needed items from a grocery store in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel</p>

Elmwood Village residents walk down Elmwood Avenue after purchasing needed items from a grocery store in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Elmwood Village residents walk down Elmwood Avenue after purchasing needed items from a grocery store in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel

Close
11 / 39
<p>An Elmwood Village resident clears snow on Anderson Place in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel</p>

An Elmwood Village resident clears snow on Anderson Place in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel

Thursday, January 09, 2014

An Elmwood Village resident clears snow on Anderson Place in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel

Close
12 / 39
<p>Derrell Butler, who is homeless, hangs out by a fountain that has frozen over in downtown Atlanta, Georgia January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry</p>

Derrell Butler, who is homeless, hangs out by a fountain that has frozen over in downtown Atlanta, Georgia January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Derrell Butler, who is homeless, hangs out by a fountain that has frozen over in downtown Atlanta, Georgia January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Close
13 / 39
<p>A cross country skier makes his way across Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

A cross country skier makes his way across Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A cross country skier makes his way across Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
14 / 39
<p>Jennifer Berry watches the sunset from a lifeguard chair at a beach on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Jennifer Berry watches the sunset from a lifeguard chair at a beach on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Jennifer Berry watches the sunset from a lifeguard chair at a beach on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
15 / 39
<p>A woman is bundled up against the cold weather in Times Square in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman is bundled up against the cold weather in Times Square in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A woman is bundled up against the cold weather in Times Square in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 39
<p>A woman walks through the wind and frigid cold temperatures in downtown Manhattan in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A woman walks through the wind and frigid cold temperatures in downtown Manhattan in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A woman walks through the wind and frigid cold temperatures in downtown Manhattan in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
17 / 39
<p>A skater is silhouetted on the Rideau Canal after it reopened for ice skating in Ottawa January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

A skater is silhouetted on the Rideau Canal after it reopened for ice skating in Ottawa January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A skater is silhouetted on the Rideau Canal after it reopened for ice skating in Ottawa January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
18 / 39
<p>A woman braces against the wind and cold as she walks in Montreal, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A woman braces against the wind and cold as she walks in Montreal, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A woman braces against the wind and cold as she walks in Montreal, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
19 / 39
<p>A NOAA handout image taken from space on January 3, 2014 by the Suomi NPP satellite shows a blanket of snow that stretches from the midwestern region of the United States across to New England after a massive winter storm moved over the region. The Great Lakes region is shown in upper left and states of Delaware, New Jersey and New York are included in lower right. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout via Reuters</p>

A NOAA handout image taken from space on January 3, 2014 by the Suomi NPP satellite shows a blanket of snow that stretches from the midwestern region of the United States across to New England after a massive winter storm moved over the region. The...more

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A NOAA handout image taken from space on January 3, 2014 by the Suomi NPP satellite shows a blanket of snow that stretches from the midwestern region of the United States across to New England after a massive winter storm moved over the region. The Great Lakes region is shown in upper left and states of Delaware, New Jersey and New York are included in lower right. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

Close
20 / 39
<p>Ice forms on an abandoned dock structure in the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a Polar Vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Ice forms on an abandoned dock structure in the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a Polar Vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Ice forms on an abandoned dock structure in the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a Polar Vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 39
<p>Barry Tilton cleans the snow off of his pick-up truck in the midtown neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Barry Tilton cleans the snow off of his pick-up truck in the midtown neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Barry Tilton cleans the snow off of his pick-up truck in the midtown neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
22 / 39
<p>Ice forms on the shore of the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a polar vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Ice forms on the shore of the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a polar vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Ice forms on the shore of the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a polar vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 39
<p>Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spiderman wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spiderman wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spiderman wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
24 / 39
<p>A woman walks through a gust of blowing snow in frigid cold temperatures during winter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A woman walks through a gust of blowing snow in frigid cold temperatures during winter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A woman walks through a gust of blowing snow in frigid cold temperatures during winter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
25 / 39
<p>A woman falls while slipping on ice during freezing rain on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

A woman falls while slipping on ice during freezing rain on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A woman falls while slipping on ice during freezing rain on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
26 / 39
<p>The Chicago skyline is seen as ice fog rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

The Chicago skyline is seen as ice fog rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, January 09, 2014

The Chicago skyline is seen as ice fog rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
27 / 39
<p>Tourists look at a camera to see photographs they took of themselves in a snowstorm in Times Square, New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Tourists look at a camera to see photographs they took of themselves in a snowstorm in Times Square, New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Tourists look at a camera to see photographs they took of themselves in a snowstorm in Times Square, New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
28 / 39
<p>A person walks past a snow covered bus shelter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A person walks past a snow covered bus shelter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A person walks past a snow covered bus shelter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
29 / 39
<p>Birds gather on the partially frozen Charles River in front of the Boston skyline during winter in Cambridge, Mass., January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Birds gather on the partially frozen Charles River in front of the Boston skyline during winter in Cambridge, Mass., January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Birds gather on the partially frozen Charles River in front of the Boston skyline during winter in Cambridge, Mass., January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
30 / 39
<p>Snowflakes collect on a car window during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Waltham, Mass., January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Snowflakes collect on a car window during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Waltham, Mass., January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Snowflakes collect on a car window during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Waltham, Mass., January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
31 / 39
<p>A woman makes a snow angel in the middle of Times Square in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman makes a snow angel in the middle of Times Square in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A woman makes a snow angel in the middle of Times Square in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
32 / 39
<p>Crew clears snow in Fenway Park, home of baseball's Boston Red Sox, during a winter nor'easter snowstorm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Crew clears snow in Fenway Park, home of baseball's Boston Red Sox, during a winter nor'easter snowstorm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Crew clears snow in Fenway Park, home of baseball's Boston Red Sox, during a winter nor'easter snowstorm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
33 / 39
<p>A New York City bus with chains on its tires is pictured as it drives down 5th Avenue in the snow in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A New York City bus with chains on its tires is pictured as it drives down 5th Avenue in the snow in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A New York City bus with chains on its tires is pictured as it drives down 5th Avenue in the snow in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
34 / 39
<p>Travelers leave the Back Bay train and subway station during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Travelers leave the Back Bay train and subway station during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Travelers leave the Back Bay train and subway station during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
35 / 39
<p>Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', poses with a woman after snowfall on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', poses with a woman after snowfall on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', poses with a woman after snowfall on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
36 / 39
<p>Snow makes it way down to the platform of the 65th Street subway station during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

Snow makes it way down to the platform of the 65th Street subway station during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Snow makes it way down to the platform of the 65th Street subway station during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
37 / 39
<p>A police vehicle drives through a flooded street during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Scituate, Massachusetts, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A police vehicle drives through a flooded street during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Scituate, Massachusetts, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A police vehicle drives through a flooded street during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Scituate, Massachusetts, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
38 / 39
<p>A man sleeps inside a subway train during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

A man sleeps inside a subway train during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A man sleeps inside a subway train during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Niagara Falls partially freezes

Niagara Falls partially freezes

Next Slideshows

Niagara Falls partially freezes

Niagara Falls partially freezes

An arctic chill turns Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland.

09 Jan 2014
Our outpost in space

Our outpost in space

The United States agrees to a 4-year extension of the International Space Station.

09 Jan 2014
Transgender public figures

Transgender public figures

From beauty queens to Hollywood directors, some of the transgender people that have made their marks on society.

09 Jan 2014
Showdown in Falluja

Showdown in Falluja

The Iraqi army deploys tanks and artillery around Falluja as local leaders urge al Qaeda-linked militants to leave in order to avert an impending military...

08 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures