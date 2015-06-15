Defecting from North Korea

Kim Han-mi, aged 2, watches her mother being dragged by Chinese policemen when her family attempted to enter into the Japanese Consulate in order to seek asylum in Shenyang, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo May, 8, 2002. With no choice but to...more

Kim Han-mi, aged 2, watches her mother being dragged by Chinese policemen when her family attempted to enter into the Japanese Consulate in order to seek asylum in Shenyang, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo May, 8, 2002. With no choice but to defect to South Korea, the Han-mi family including her uncle and grandmother dashed into the Japanese consulate gate in Shenyang, China in May 2002. The scene where two year-old Ham-mi looked on in agony as her mother was being wrestled to the ground by the Chinese police was broadcast around the world and her photograph was transmitted worldwide. REUTERS/Kyodo

