Defending schools with Steven Seagal
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (L) watches as actor and Maricopa County posse member Steven Seagal addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who...more
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (L) watches as actor and Maricopa County posse member Steven Seagal addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff," has enlisted action film star Steven Seagal to lead a training exercise for members of his armed volunteer posse on how to respond to a school shooting. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect as he gives up during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect as he gives up during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Actor and Maricopa County Sheriff posse member Steven Seagal watches as fellow armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members deal with a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb more
Actor and Maricopa County Sheriff posse member Steven Seagal watches as fellow armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members deal with a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot at a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot at a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members check on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members check on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Next Slideshows
Snake soup shop
Snake soup is a traditional Hong Kong dish, thought to speed up the body's blood flow and keep it strong during the winter months.
Manhunt in LA
Fugitive and former cop Christopher Dorner is believed dead following a gunfight and a fire in a cabin he was thought to have been hiding in.
Mostar: A city divided
Paralyzed by politicking, ethnic tensions rise in the battle-scarred Bosnian city of Mostar, which has entered 2013 without a budget to fund essential services.
Indian ghostbusters
Inside an exorcism ceremony in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.