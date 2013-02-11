Edition:
Defending schools with Steven Seagal

<p>Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (L) watches as actor and Maricopa County posse member Steven Seagal addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff," has enlisted action film star Steven Seagal to lead a training exercise for members of his armed volunteer posse on how to respond to a school shooting. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (L) watches as actor and Maricopa County posse member Steven Seagal addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013.

<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect as he gives up during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect as he gives up during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013.

<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013.

<p>Actor and Maricopa County Sheriff posse member Steven Seagal watches as fellow armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members deal with a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Actor and Maricopa County Sheriff posse member Steven Seagal watches as fellow armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members deal with a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013.

<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot at a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot at a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013.

<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013.

<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members check on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members check on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013.

