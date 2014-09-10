Edition:
Defending the American way

A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The United States flag and the historic American Gadsden flag fly over a camp of patriots near the U.S. - Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter immigrants from crossing the border illegally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The 18-foot (five-metre) high rusty steel barrier along the U.S.- Mexico border is seen in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. The group, who portray themselves as defending the American way, use a strong display of force to intimidate anyone from making the crossing from Mexico into Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. Border Patrol agents talk in their vehicles at the open gate in the 18-foot (five-metre) high rusty steel barrier along the U.S.- Mexico border near Fernando Rivera Jr.'s home in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. To critics, they are vigilantes spoiling for a fight. To the immigrants, they are another barrier to entry and to the U.S. Border Patrol, groups like this can either be a nuisance interfering with their operations or an aide in spotting migrants illegally trying to enter the country. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Members of the "Patriots" patrol the area in their UTV near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Members of the "Patriots" Huggie Bear (L, not his real name), Ray (C, no last name given) and Will (R, no last name given) patrol in their UTV near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Huggie Bear, 25, is a former sergeant in the Army, Ray served six years in the Coast Guard and Will is a construction worker. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A sign sits on display in a farm field near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Fernando Rivera Jr. poses at the open gate of the 18-foot (five-metre) high rusty steel barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Rusty Monsees, owner of land that members of the "Patriots" are camped at near the U.S.-Mexico border, poses for a portrait at the camp outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. tting migrants illegally trying to enter the country. Picture taken September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Rusty Monsees, owner of land that members of the "Patriots" are camped at near the U.S.-Mexico border, poses for a portrait at the camp outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Monsees, 66, said "illegals" have poisoned his dogs and sprayed the windows of his house with bullets but he refuses to abandon his property. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wolf (not his real name), one of a group of "Patriots" camped near the U.S.-Mexico border poses for a portrait in the camp outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man who goes by the call-sign Painter, one of a group of "Patriots" camped near the U.S.-Mexico border poses for a portrait in the camp outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Painter, 44, is a professional painter in Ohio and arrived with only $90 in his pocket. On the day this photo was taken he was down to $30. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A member of the "Patriots", Huggie Bear (not his real name), poses for a portrait at a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Huggie Bear, 25, a former sergeant in the Army is wearing a T-shirt with a famous soldiers' prayer on the front. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A member of the "Patriots", Ray (no last name given), poses for a portrait at a patriot camp on the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Members of the "Patriots" (L-R) Huggie Bear (not his real name), Will (no last name given) and Rob Chupp patrol on the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A patch that says "come and take it" is seen on the flak jacket worn by member of the "Patriots" Rob Chupp near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A member of the "Patriots", Rob Chupp, goes through a woman's abandoned bag on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Fernando Rivera Jr. (C) looks at a neigbour's pet raccoon jumping up onto his son Fernando Rivera III's rifle (R) as a group of patriots patrolling in a UTV look on outside their home in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. According to Rivera Jr, there is an open gate in the U.S.-Mexico border fence which immigrants would stroll through and onto the Rivera's property. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A sign reading "We don't dial 911" hangs outside Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle drives by the 18-foot (five-metre) high rusty steel barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border at sunset in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

