Deluge at the track

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Jeff Porter of USA reacts in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Starting blocks are pictured during heavy rain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Women's discus competitors leave the field of play as it rains at the venue. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A view of the crowd in the stands as it rains. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Athletes compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in heavy rain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

An official stands under rain during the men's 110m hurdles preliminary event. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Competitors take shelter from the rain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A volunteer wearing a poncho walks in the rain. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Dominic Ebenbichler
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Thiago Braz da Silva of Brazil is seen in heavy rain before the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Photographer
Dominic Ebenbichler
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A referee sits in the rain. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Deuce Carter of Jamaica competes in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Pawel Kopczynski
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

An official wipes the ground as it rains during the women's discus throw qualifying rounds. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Women's discus throw competitors take shelter from the rain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A view of the track as rain falls. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Discus thrower Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica looks on as she covers her head with a towel. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

The Olympics logo is reflected on the track as rainwater is cleared away. REUTERS/Phil Noble

