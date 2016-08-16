Deluge at the track
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeff Porter of USA reacts in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Starting blocks are pictured during heavy rain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Women's discus competitors leave the field of play as it rains at the venue. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A view of the crowd in the stands as it rains. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Athletes compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in heavy rain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An official stands under rain during the men's 110m hurdles preliminary event. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Competitors take shelter from the rain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A volunteer wearing a poncho walks in the rain. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Thiago Braz da Silva of Brazil is seen in heavy rain before the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A referee sits in the rain. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Deuce Carter of Jamaica competes in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An official wipes the ground as it rains during the women's discus throw qualifying rounds. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Women's discus throw competitors take shelter from the rain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A view of the track as rain falls. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Discus thrower Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica looks on as she covers her head with a towel. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The Olympics logo is reflected on the track as rainwater is cleared away. REUTERS/Phil Noble