Dennis Rodman in North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport in this photo released by Kyodo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport in this photo released by Kyodo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Dennis Rodman shakes hands with officials upon arriving in North Korea, in this still image taken from video in Pyongyang December 19, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA for Reuters TV
Dennis Rodman shakes hands with officials upon arriving in North Korea, in this still image taken from video in Pyongyang December 19, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA for Reuters TV
Dennis Rodman and his company visit the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Dennis Rodman and his company visit the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Dennis Rodman visits the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Dennis Rodman visits the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Dennis Rodman speaks the media after arriving at an airport in Pyongyang in this photo released September 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Dennis Rodman speaks the media after arriving at an airport in Pyongyang in this photo released September 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Former basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport, in this photo taken September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Former basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport, in this photo taken September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Dennis Rodman shows pictures he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the media, upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, in this combination picture, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows pictures he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the media, upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, in this combination picture, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture taken of him during his visit to North Korea, to the media upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture taken of him during his visit to North Korea, to the media upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Former basketball star Dennis Rodman sits in a car as he heads to Pyongyang international airport in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Former basketball star Dennis Rodman sits in a car as he heads to Pyongyang international airport in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and Dennis Rodman clap during an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and Dennis Rodman clap during an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the Year: Space
Our top space images from the past year.
Orthodox Christmas
Christians around the world celebrate Orthodox Christmas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Women in the Marines
A look at female Marines, in light of news that more than half of last year's female recruits were unable to do at least three pull-ups.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Pictures of the month: March
Our top photos from the past month.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.