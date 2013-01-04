Edition:
Depardieu gets Russian citizenship

<p>French actor Gerard Depardieu addresses the media on his latest sparkling wine edition at the Paasburg's winery store in Berlin, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu (L) speaks with Vladimir Putin (R), then Russian Prime Minister, during a meeting in St.Petersburg in this December 11, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool/Files</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu (R-L) Catherine Deneuve and Edouard Baer pose to promote the movie "Asterix und Obelix - Im Auftrag ihrer Majestaet" in Berlin October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu enters his home in Paris December 19, 2012. Depardieu, accused by French government leaders of trying to dodge taxes by buying a house in Nechin over the border in Belgium, retorted that he was leaving because "success" was now being punished in his homeland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu arrives for the Pacific Meridian International Film Festival in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu delivers a speech during a campaign rally for France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, in Villepinte, northern Paris March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (C), Gerard Depardieu (R) and former French first lady Bernadette Chirac attend the launching of her foundation to combat illiteracy at Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, in Paris May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu tastes his latest sparkling wine edition at the Paasburg's winery store in Berlin, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu (L) poses with the Actor's Mission Award at the 18th Art Film Fest International Film Festival in Trencianske Teplice, Slovakia, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu arrives for the screening of the film "Fair Game," in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu speaks during a news conference to promote the movie "Mammuth" at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

<p>Actors Yolande Moreau (L-R), Gerard Depardieu and Miss Ming pose during a photocall to promote the movie "Mammuth" at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Mammuth" at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu looks at fans before the premiere of the movie "Asterix at the Olympic Games" in Athens January 17, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Director Frederic Forestier, actors Clovis Cornillac, Vanessa Hessler, Gerard Depardieu and director Thomas Langmann (L-R) pose for the media to promote the movie "Asterix at the Olympic games" in Munich January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu reacts as he arrives for the screening of "Quand J'Etais Chanteur" at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu gives a thumbs up to Belgian actress Cecile de France as they arrive for the screening of "Quand J'Etais Chanteur" at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu (R) gives the thumbs up as he arrives with actress Sandrine Bonnaire (C) during red-carpet arrivals at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2003. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu (L) hugs an elderly Palestinian man during his visit to Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Gerard Depardieu waves during a photocall for "Quand J'Etais Chanteur" at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 26, 2006. REUTERS/John Schults</p>

