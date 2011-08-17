Edition:
United Kingdom

Depardieu's decline

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French film actor Gerald Depardieu (L) imitates a photographer in front of Claude Chirac, daughter of French President Jacques Chirac, during ceremonies in which then President Jacques Chirac received the honourary title of Doctor Honoris Causa of Bucharest's University February 22, 1997. REUTERS/Gareth Watkins

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French film actor Gerald Depardieu (L) imitates a photographer in front of Claude Chirac, daughter of French President Jacques Chirac, during ceremonies in which then President Jacques Chirac received the honourary title of Doctor Honoris Causa of Bucharest's University February 22, 1997. REUTERS/Gareth Watkins

Close
1 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu poses with the Golden Lion award received for the achievements of his career at the 54th Venice Film Festival, August 27, 1997. REUTERS/Michele Gregolin

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu poses with the Golden Lion award received for the achievements of his career at the 54th Venice Film Festival, August 27, 1997. REUTERS/Michele Gregolin

Close
2 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu meditates at the grave of French singer Monique Serf, known as Barbara, at Bagneux cemetery , southern Paris, November 27, 1997. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu meditates at the grave of French singer Monique Serf, known as Barbara, at Bagneux cemetery , southern Paris, November 27, 1997. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
3 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu (R) hams it up with a broad profile as actor Christian Clavier (L) and actress Laeticia Casta (C) stand by during a photo call for their film "Asterix et Obelix Contre Cesar", May 16, 1998. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu (R) hams it up with a broad profile as actor Christian Clavier (L) and actress Laeticia Casta (C) stand by during a photo call for their film "Asterix et Obelix Contre Cesar", May 16, 1998. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu checks his notes as he arrives for the filming of "Balzac" for French television in the center of this southwestern French city, October 23, 1998. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu checks his notes as he arrives for the filming of "Balzac" for French television in the center of this southwestern French city, October 23, 1998. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
5 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu (C) jokes with French actress Arielle Dombasle (L) and American actress Uma Thurman (R) during a photo call for British director Roland Joffe's film "Vatel" which makes its world premier on the opening of the 53rd Cannes Film Festival May 10, 2000. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu (C) jokes with French actress Arielle Dombasle (L) and American actress Uma Thurman (R) during a photo call for British director Roland Joffe's film "Vatel" which makes its world premier on the opening of the 53rd Cannes Film Festival May 10, 2000. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
6 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu wears the costume of the famous comic character "Obelix" after he lost a bet during the German television show "Bet It...?!" (Wetten Dass...?!) in Leipzig March 2, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu wears the costume of the famous comic character "Obelix" after he lost a bet during the German television show "Bet It...?!" (Wetten Dass...?!) in Leipzig March 2, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu tastes while cooking a soup after he lost a bet during the German television show 'Wetten Dass...?' ('Bet It...?') in Hanover January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu tastes while cooking a soup after he lost a bet during the German television show 'Wetten Dass...?' ('Bet It...?') in Hanover January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Close
8 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu pauses during a news conference in Tel Aviv May 29, 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu pauses during a news conference in Tel Aviv May 29, 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
9 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu poses for photographer during his visit to the "Vinexpo" international wine fair in Bordeaux, south-western France, June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Caroline Blumberg

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu poses for photographer during his visit to the "Vinexpo" international wine fair in Bordeaux, south-western France, June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Caroline Blumberg

Close
10 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu (R) speaks with Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (C) and his wife Kateryna at their country house outside Kiev, January 31, 2006. REUTERS/Pool/Mykhaylo Markiv

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu (R) speaks with Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (C) and his wife Kateryna at their country house outside Kiev, January 31, 2006. REUTERS/Pool/Mykhaylo Markiv

Close
11 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu gives a thumbs up to Belgian actress Cecile de France as they arrive for the screening of French director Xavier Giannoli's in competition film "Quand J'Etais Chanteur" at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu gives a thumbs up to Belgian actress Cecile de France as they arrive for the screening of French director Xavier Giannoli's in competition film "Quand J'Etais Chanteur" at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
12 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Actor Gerard Depardieu reacts as he arrives for the screening of[French director Xavier Giannoli's] in competition film 'Quand J'Etais Chanteur' at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Actor Gerard Depardieu reacts as he arrives for the screening of[French director Xavier Giannoli's] in competition film 'Quand J'Etais Chanteur' at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu (C) poses with members of the Madres de la Plaza de Mayo Association, Argentine Martha Badillo (L) and Hebe de Bonafini during the inauguration ceremony of Rafael Correa in Quito, Ecuador, January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu (C) poses with members of the Madres de la Plaza de Mayo Association, Argentine Martha Badillo (L) and Hebe de Bonafini during the inauguration ceremony of Rafael Correa in Quito, Ecuador, January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Close
14 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Actor Gerard Depardieu poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Mammuth" at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Actor Gerard Depardieu poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Mammuth" at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

(L-R) Producer Jean-Pierre Guerin, actress Miss Ming, director Gustave Kervern, actor Gerard Depardieu, director Benoit Delepine and actress Yolande Moreau pose during a photocall to promote the movie "Mammuth" at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

(L-R) Producer Jean-Pierre Guerin, actress Miss Ming, director Gustave Kervern, actor Gerard Depardieu, director Benoit Delepine and actress Yolande Moreau pose during a photocall to promote the movie "Mammuth" at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Close
16 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Actor Gerard Depardieu arrives for the screening of the film "Fair Game," in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Actor Gerard Depardieu arrives for the screening of the film "Fair Game," in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
17 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu arrives for the Pacific Meridian International Film Festival in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu arrives for the Pacific Meridian International Film Festival in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Close
18 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu addresses the media on his latest sparkling wine edition at the Paasburg's winery store in Berlin, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

French actor Gerard Depardieu addresses the media on his latest sparkling wine edition at the Paasburg's winery store in Berlin, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
19 / 20
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (C), actor Gerard Depardieu (R) and former French first lady Bernadette Chirac attend the launching of her foundation to combat illiteracy at Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, in Paris May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (C), actor Gerard Depardieu (R) and former French first lady Bernadette Chirac attend the launching of her foundation to combat illiteracy at Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, in Paris May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
20 / 20

Depardieu's decline

Depardieu's decline Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

All things Elvis

All things Elvis
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »