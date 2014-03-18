Designed by L'Wren Scott
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amy Adams at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amy Adams at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jennifer Lawrence at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Marion Cotillard poses at the premiere of Inception in 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marion Cotillard poses at the premiere of Inception in 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna at the gala screening of W.E. in London in 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Madonna at the gala screening of W.E. in London in 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Christina Hendricks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Christina Hendricks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman at the Glamour Woman of the Year awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman at the Glamour Woman of the Year awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shailene Woodley at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shailene Woodley at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Penelope Cruz at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Penelope Cruz at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Tina Fey at the Golden Globe Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tina Fey at the Golden Globe Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Christina Hendricks at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Hendricks at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Penelope Cruz at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Penelope Cruz at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Moneyball in Tokyo in 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Moneyball in Tokyo in 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nicole Kidman at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Nicole Kidman at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Michelle Obama during an Olympics themed event with D.C. area children at American University in Washington in 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama during an Olympics themed event with D.C. area children at American University in Washington in 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Naomi Campbell at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Naomi Campbell at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Christina Hendricks at the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Hendricks at the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicole Kidman, dressed in Balenciaga and wearing a L'Wren Scott diamond necklace, at the Academy Awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman, dressed in Balenciaga and wearing a L'Wren Scott diamond necklace, at the Academy Awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
L'Wren Scott found dead
The former model turned fashion designer, and longtime girlfriend to Mick Jagger, is found dead.
Captain America premiere
The premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".
Veronica Mars premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of the Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars movie.
Celebrities who own sports teams
Some notable names who own sports teams.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.