Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 18, 2014 | 3:30pm GMT

Designed by L'Wren Scott

<p>Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 26
<p>Amy Adams at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Amy Adams at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Amy Adams at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 26
<p>Jennifer Lawrence at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Jennifer Lawrence at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Jennifer Lawrence at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
3 / 26
<p>Marion Cotillard poses at the premiere of Inception in 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Marion Cotillard poses at the premiere of Inception in 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Marion Cotillard poses at the premiere of Inception in 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 26
<p>Madonna at the gala screening of W.E. in London in 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Madonna at the gala screening of W.E. in London in 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Madonna at the gala screening of W.E. in London in 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
5 / 26
<p>Christina Hendricks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Christina Hendricks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Christina Hendricks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 26
<p>Nicole Kidman at the Glamour Woman of the Year awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Nicole Kidman at the Glamour Woman of the Year awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Nicole Kidman at the Glamour Woman of the Year awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 26
<p>Shailene Woodley at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Shailene Woodley at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Shailene Woodley at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 26
<p>Penelope Cruz at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Penelope Cruz at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Penelope Cruz at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
9 / 26
<p>Tina Fey at the Golden Globe Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tina Fey at the Golden Globe Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Tina Fey at the Golden Globe Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 26
<p>Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
11 / 26
<p>Christina Hendricks at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Christina Hendricks at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Christina Hendricks at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 26
<p>Penelope Cruz at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Penelope Cruz at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Penelope Cruz at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 26
<p>Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
14 / 26
<p>Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Moneyball in Tokyo in 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Moneyball in Tokyo in 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Moneyball in Tokyo in 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
15 / 26
<p>Nicole Kidman at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian</p>

Nicole Kidman at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Nicole Kidman at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Close
16 / 26
<p>Michelle Obama during an Olympics themed event with D.C. area children at American University in Washington in 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Michelle Obama during an Olympics themed event with D.C. area children at American University in Washington in 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Michelle Obama during an Olympics themed event with D.C. area children at American University in Washington in 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
17 / 26
<p>Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 26
<p>Naomi Campbell at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Naomi Campbell at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Naomi Campbell at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
19 / 26
<p>Christina Hendricks at the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Christina Hendricks at the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Christina Hendricks at the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 26
<p>Nicole Kidman, dressed in Balenciaga and wearing a L'Wren Scott diamond necklace, at the Academy Awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Nicole Kidman, dressed in Balenciaga and wearing a L'Wren Scott diamond necklace, at the Academy Awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Nicole Kidman, dressed in Balenciaga and wearing a L'Wren Scott diamond necklace, at the Academy Awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 26
<p>The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
22 / 26
<p>The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
23 / 26
<p>The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
24 / 26
<p>The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
25 / 26
<p>The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
L'Wren Scott found dead

L'Wren Scott found dead

Next Slideshows

L'Wren Scott found dead

L'Wren Scott found dead

The former model turned fashion designer, and longtime girlfriend to Mick Jagger, is found dead.

17 Mar 2014
Captain America premiere

Captain America premiere

The premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

14 Mar 2014
Veronica Mars premiere

Veronica Mars premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of the Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars movie.

13 Mar 2014
Celebrities who own sports teams

Celebrities who own sports teams

Some notable names who own sports teams.

12 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures