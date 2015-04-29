Desperate for aid in Nepal
Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl stands in a queue to fill her container with water near the makeshift shelters in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepal military personnel throw a box of relief supplies onto a truck at the Gorkha district office in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman carries her son as she stands outside her makeshift shelter in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy prepares to cook food outside a makeshift shelter on open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children sit inside their makeshift shelter at open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An earthquake victim shouts at a government official as they block traffic along a road while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake victims scuffle with Nepalese police personnel as they try to block traffic along a road, while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A four-day-old newborn is pictured inside the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Earthquake victims stay inside Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy sits inside a tent on an open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal early April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cellphones are charged through a generator due to a power cut after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man stands outside a bus as his family leaves for a safer place at a bus terminal in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sarita, 35, cries due to the pain inflicted by her injury sustained from the earthquake at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A resident tries to climbs down on the debris of her house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian family takes cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter during the rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese soldiers carry goods to an army helicopter to supply remote areas by air near the epicentre of the earthquake in Gorkha, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People sleep on the ground in an open area on early morning in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man cooks potatoes near collapsed houses along the streets of Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A local villager uses his lighter as he looks for usable items amidst the rubble of his damaged house at a devastated area at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Baltimore protests
Baltimore smolders after riots over Freddie Gray's death while in police custody.
Protests in Baltimore
Marchers protest the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody.
Cleaning up in Baltimore
Residents clean up the wreckage from rioting that erupted after the funeral of Freddie Gray.
Pulled from the rubble
A search and rescue team pulled Rishi Khanal from a collapsed apartment block in Kathmandu after he had spent around 80 hours in a room with three dead bodies.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.